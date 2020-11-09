Vuzix Reports Record Smart Glasses Revenues and Provides Business Outlook

Vuzix smart glasses revenues for the third quarter increased 156% year-over-year

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) ("Vuzix" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products, today reported its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2020.

"Our third quarter 2020 revenue grew 140% over the comparable 2019 period largely due to our core enterprise smart glasses business. The worldwide coronavirus outbreak has impacted the day-to-day operations of many enterprise customers across numerous market verticals, including healthcare, manufacturing, logistics and field service, and has furthered adoption and overall acceptance of smart glasses within business operations. We delivered a record $2.7 million of Vuzix smart glasses in the quarter, an increase of 156% year-over-year and up 15% sequentially over our previous record achieved in our second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by both follow-on orders from existing customers and interest from new customers to support their business operations. Healthcare, including telemedicine and telehealth solutions related to patient care, training and surgery, as well as supporting healthcare companies like medical device manufacturers that have active equipment installations in hospitals and medical facilities, continued to be an important new business segment for Vuzix in the quarter," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

"The third quarter was also an active period for our OEM business group; we negotiated an engineering services project with a new major defense company that commenced in early October along with phase 2 project work with an existing major defense company. We are also working actively on advancements of our next generation near eye waveguide and micro-display technologies," continued Mr. Travers.

The following table compares condensed elements of the Company's summarized Consolidated Statements of Operations data for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively:





For 3 Months Ended September 30



($ in 000s except per share numbers)



2020 2019 Sales:





Sales of Products

$ 2,686 $ 1,059 Sales of Engineering Services

93 100







Total Sales

2,779 1,159







Total Cost of Sales

2,431 1,390







Gross Profit (Loss)

348 (231)







Operating Expenses:





Research and Development

1,874 2,337 Selling and Marketing

936 776 General and Administrative

1,635 1,549 Depreciation and Amortization

635 629 Impairment of Patents and Trademarks

16 -







Total Operating Expenses

5,096 5,290







Loss from Operations

(4,748) (5,521)







Total Other (Expense) Income

(13) 45







Net Loss

(4,761) (5,477) Loss per Common Share

$ (0.13) $ (0.18)











Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, total revenues increased to $2.8 million versus $1.2 million for the comparable period in 2019. The increase was driven by higher sales of Vuzix smart glasses products, which rose $1.6 million or 156% year-over-year.

There was an overall gross profit of $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to a gross loss of $0.2 million for the same period in 2019.

Product gross margins before overheads and other items averaged 47% of sales in the 2020 period as compared to 36% in the prior year's period. The improvement was primarily the result of higher margins earned on M400 smart glasses in the third quarter of 2020 versus those earned on the M300 series for the same period in 2019.

Research and Development (R&D) expense was $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $2.3 million for the comparable 2019 period, a reduction of approximately 20%. The decrease in R&D expense was primarily due to reduced external consulting fees related to Blade software development as well as lower overall new product research and development costs.

Selling and Marketing (S&M) expense was $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, versus $0.8 million the comparable 2019 period. The increase in S&M expense was primarily due to higher salary and stock-based compensation expenses.

General and Administrative (G&A) expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $1.6 million, versus $1.5 million the comparable 2019 period. The increase in G&A expense was primarily due to higher stock-based compensation expenses.

The net loss attributable to common stockholders after accrued preferred share dividends for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $5.3 million or $0.13 cents per share versus a net loss of $6.0 million or $0.18 for the same period in 2019.

The net cash operating loss after adding back non-cash items for the third quarter of 2020 was $3.0 million as compared to $4.5 million for third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 33%. As of September 30, 2020, the Company maintained cash and cash equivalents of $24.9 million and an overall working capital position of $31.0 million.

Management Outlook

"The COVID-19 Pandemic has become a catalyst for much broader acceptance of enterprise smart glasses, resulting in shorter evaluation periods and increased customer adoption," said Mr. Travers. "The healthcare, field service and manufacturing sectors, which were all important growth contributors in our third quarter, continue to show strength and we expect these segments to remain robust growth drivers for the Company over the remainder of 2020 and beyond. To this point, our fourth quarter is off to a great start with October sales of smart glasses being the highest single month of such sales we've ever recorded. As a result, today we believe we are in a strong position to deliver continued smart glasses revenue growth in our fourth quarter."

"We are equally optimistic about our OEM and Engineering Services business as we are now working on deliverables against five active programs. These programs collectively represent more than $700,000 of contractual commitments, a substantial portion of which we expect to realize as revenue during our fourth quarter. Additionally, we anticipate advancing some of these programs towards supply and production agreements of our customized waveguide-based HMDs and HD display engine products in the near future," added Mr. Travers.

