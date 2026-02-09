VTR Feeder Solutions and Performance Feeders Join Global Feeders Group -- Forming North America's Largest Parts Feeding Company

GRIMSBY, ON, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Global Feeders Group Inc. (GFG), a company dedicated to advancing excellence in automated parts feeding and material handling systems, is pleased to announce that VTR Feeder Solutions Inc. and Performance Feeders Inc. have joined together as sister companies under GFG--forming the largest parts feeding organization in North America.

VTR Feeder Solutions & Performance Feeders become sister companies under GFG Inc. (CNW Group/VTR Feeder Solutions)

This structure brings together two established and highly respected parts feeding specialists under a single parent organization, enabling greater collaboration, shared innovation, and expanded global reach. Both companies will continue to operate independently, maintaining their existing brands, leadership teams, and day-to-day operations.

VTR Feeder Solutions and Performance Feeders will continue to serve customers with the same engineering expertise, service standards, and technical capabilities they are known for today. All employees remain in place, customer relationships are unchanged, and current projects will continue without disruption.

"The formation of Global Feeders Group represents a significant step forward for our industry. By bringing together VTR Feeder Solutions and Performance Feeders, we are creating a platform that strengthens our collective capabilities while preserving the independence, culture, and customer focus that define each organization. This partnership allows us to better support manufacturers across North America and globally." -- Tom Davies, President, Global Feeders Group Inc.

Through GFG, VTR Feeder Solutions and Performance Feeders combine decades of engineering expertise and a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service. The partnership supports international expansion, deeper technical collaboration, and continued investment in advanced automation technologies, positioning GFG as a global leader in parts feeding and material handling solutions.

About VTR Feeder Solutions Inc.

VTR Feeder Solutions is a leading provider of automated parts feeding systems serving the medical, pharmaceutical, automotive, packaging, and consumer goods industries. VTR designs, manufactures, and assembles vibratory bowl feeders, linear feeders, and robotic flex feeding systems entirely in-house -- streamlining the design-build process and simplifying duplication for future production line expansions. With a strong investment in R&D, VTR operates to a world-class standard of excellence. Every system is built to meet the most demanding requirements for long-term reliability and consistent output, earning the continued trust of manufacturers worldwide.

Based in Ontario, Canada, VTR operates alongside its sister company, Performance Feeders in Florida, under GFG. Together, they form North America's largest parts feeding organization, providing unified expertise and a comprehensive range of feeding solutions to integrators and manufacturers worldwide.

https://vtrfeedersolutions.com

About Performance Feeders Inc.

Performance Feeders Inc., based in Florida, USA, designs and builds a wide range of parts feeding and automation systems, including vibratory bowl feeders, centrifugal and step feeders, inline conveyors, vision-guided automation, slant-disc feeders, and bottle feeding solutions. Founded in 1973, the company serves manufacturers across the automotive, medical, pharmaceutical, electronics, defense, consumer goods, and packaging industries. Recognized for advancing feeder bowl technology and offering a diverse range of engineered feeder solutions to the market, Performance Feeders maintains full in-house manufacturing and testing capabilities to ensure consistent quality, reliability, and performance.

As part of GFG, Performance Feeders works alongside VTR Feeder Solutions to strengthen North America's largest parts feeding organization, expanding the capability, portfolio, and support for manufacturers worldwide.

https://performancefeeders.com

SOURCE VTR Feeder Solutions

Media Contact: Wendy Pole, Global Sales & Marketing Manager, [email protected], 1-800-313-8655