Voyager RV Centre Honored with Two Major Industry Awards

LAKE COUNTRY, BC, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Voyager RV Centre has been recognized with two significant accolades at the 2025 RV Business Top 50 Dealer Awards ceremony. The Lake Country, British Columbia-based dealership was named one of the Top 50 RV dealers in North America for the tenth consecutive year and also received the prestigious Sherman Goldenberg Award for Excellence in Digital Marketing. The awards were presented on November 14 during a reception at the Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association (RVDA) International Convention/Expo at Paris Las Vegas.

The RVB Top 50 Awards are among the most respected honors in the industry. Dealers across the United States and Canada are first nominated by RV manufacturers for their outstanding performance. An independent panel of industry experts then evaluates the nominees based on a wide range of criteria, including customer service, staff training, marketing innovation, charitable contributions, and overall business practices. Voyager RV's tenth consecutive win makes it the only Canadian dealership to ever achieve this decade-long distinction, highlighting its unwavering commitment to excellence.

In addition to the Top 50 in North America honor, Voyager RV was presented with the Sherman Goldenberg Award for Excellence in Digital Marketing. This award celebrated the company's creativity and marketing strengths including a creative and effective campaign for an all-weather camping trailer. Rather than simply promoting the product, the Voyager RV marketing team tested its claims by camping near a frozen lake in sub-zero temperatures completely off-grid, documenting the experience to give a real-life report for RV consumers to view. The campaign generated significant customer engagement and demonstrated the power of innovative, hands-on marketing.

"We are incredibly honored to receive these awards," said Jason Friesen, Vice President of Voyager RV. "Being chosen as one of North America's Top 50 RV Dealerships for the 10th year is amazing! Thanks to our marketing team and our entire team at Voyager. Probably one of the best things about our staff, is any time I ask them to try something new and creative, they just do it and give it a try - even though it might fail. We're just trying to do what's right to stay relevant as a single-location family owned dealership, and to continue to be the customer's first choice for RV sales, parts and service."

About Voyager RV

Voyager RV is a family-owned, single-location RV dealership based in Winfield, British Columbia. For over 41 years, it has been dedicated to delivering outstanding customer service and offering a wide selection of high-quality RVs, parts, and services. Backed by a passionate team of professionals who live and breathe the RV lifestyle, Voyager RV has received numerous industry awards for excellence in sales, service, and marketing. The dealership is committed to helping customers make the most of their RV adventures and has become a trusted name in the industry.

For more information about Voyager RV Centre, visit www.voyagerrv.ca or call 250-766-4607