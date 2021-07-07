Voyager Digital to Lead Cryptocurrency Education for Pro Football Players

Voyager Named the Official Crypto Partner for the Inaugural Players Symposium

Invitation-only Event Focuses on Wealth-building Strategies Across Financial, Entrepreneurial, and Marketing Industries for Professional Athletes

CSE: VYGR

OTCQB: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), the fastest growing, major US platform for cryptocurrency investing and trading, announced today it is the official cryptocurrency partner for the inaugural Players Symposium held in Las Vegas July 7-9, 2021. The symposium, designed by Subnation Media and Seiler Financial Education Consultants, will host 100 NFL players.

"Voyager is proud to support the first annual Players Symposium to help educate professional athletes about cryptocurrency, which is one of today's most effective tools for building wealth," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO of Voyager. "We believe in the power of crypto. It plays an important role in long-term financial goals and is a new asset class individuals can have as a way to diversify their portfolios. We're excited to share our crypto knowledge at the symposium. Athletes are continually presented with business opportunities, and it's essential for them to be equipped with the best resources to make financial decisions."

The Players Symposium is created for professional athletes to enhance their financial education by exploring wealth-building strategies across various industries, including finance, crypto, real estate, personal branding, entrepreneurship, esports, and marketing. The symposium consists of panels, speaking sessions, and networking events over three days.

"Professional athletes are constantly involved in off-field business ventures, from launching esports teams and wellness companies, to requesting their salaries in crypto," said Doug Scott, Co-Founder and Chief Managing Director of Subnation. "We organized the symposium as a way to expose professional athletes to key thought leaders across industries. We're excited to have Voyager as our official crypto partner for the Players Symposium, and for their experts to share knowledge on how crypto will continue making waves in the sports world."

Steve Ehrlich will be presenting at the symposium with NASCAR Driver Landon Cassill. Voyager partnered with Cassill in June to sponsor him and his race car, paid fully in cryptocurrencies, for the 2021 Xfinity Series. Cassill has been investing in crypto for many years and brings his expertise to the symposium as both a professional athlete and a longtime investor in cryptocurrency.



Other speakers and guests at the symposium include the Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who recently launched his own esports team and lifestyle brand, Trench Made Gaming. Additionally, Los Angeles Chargers Running Back and Gridiron Gaming Group Founder Austin Ekeler will discuss the rapidly growing business of gaming and esports.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a publicly traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a crypto-asset platform that provides retail and institutional investors with a seamless solution to trade crypto assets. The Voyager platform provides customers with competitive price execution through its smart order router and a custody solution on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

For further information: Voyager Digital Media Contacts: Stephanie Chen, (917) 727-4802, [email protected]; Jonathan Goldberg, KCSA, (917) 364-4277, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Michael Legg, (212) 547-8807, [email protected]; Kevin Rodriguez, (201) 785-7149, [email protected]