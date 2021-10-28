Voyager Digital Secures $75 Million Strategic Investment from Alameda Research

TSX: VOYG

OTCQX: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

Strategic partnership will focus on execution, asset management, and broader crypto initiatives

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced a $75 million investment from Alameda Research ("Alameda").

"We are excited to enter into a strategic alliance with Alameda, a clear pioneer in the crypto industry," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and Co-founder of Voyager. "Alameda is one of the largest crypto market makers in the world, and we believe there are significant opportunities in working together. While the immediate opportunity is on the order flow and asset management front, we are tremendously excited about potential future synergistic opportunities in the continuously evolving crypto industry. These opportunities include NFTs and crypto derivatives through Alameda, as well as the creation of thought leadership as we work with lawmakers on shaping regulation."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Voyager as they have emerged as a key player in the retail crypto market," commented Caroline Ellison, Co-CEO of Alameda. "As a public company, we have admired Voyager's transparency in the industry and believe the management team has laid the groundwork to succeed at scale as evidenced by their explosive growth this past year. Through our strategic partnership, we believe there are endless mutually beneficial opportunities to grow both our businesses."

Alameda Research trades over $5 billion per day across thousands of products including all major coins and altcoins, as well as their derivatives. Alameda has a full-scale global operation with the ability to trade on all major exchanges and markets. Alameda's market making abilities and sophisticated market neutral algorithms are a perfect fit to be a core lending partner of Voyager and will allow Voyager to further expand the breadth of its rewards program.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSX: VOYG; OTCQX: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2) is a fast-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 60 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application and earn rewards up to 12 percent annually on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein. The Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "seek", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. The Company can give no assurances the partnership will advance beyond this original investment. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Press Contacts:

Voyager Digital, Ltd.

Michael Legg

Chief Communications Officer

(212) 547-8807

[email protected]

Voyager Public Relations Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.investvoyager.com/

