Voyager Digital Reaches $200 Million in Assets Under Management

- Mainstream adoption of digital securities and prominent endorsements fuel record growth -

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced milestone growth, surpassing $200 million in assets under management (AUM), up 100% from $100 million at the beginning of November, and up 40x in the past 12 months. This accelerated growth in AUM is led by unprecedented levels of net daily deposits, with over $50 million in total net daily deposits since the beginning of November, and averaging nearly $1 million of average net daily deposits for this same period.

"Voyager is firing on all cylinders as we enter 2021," said Steve Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager. "The rapid pace of increase in net daily deposits is a testament to the success of our platform and the support from our community. AUM is a key metric for the performance of our business, and we are excited that users have placed their trust in our platform which allows us to generate greater returns and thereby reinvest to bring new products to market faster, including our desktop platform, debit and credit cards, and margin offerings."

2020 has been a milestone year for the crypto-asset space with many well-known institutions either diversifying into Bitcoin or providing greater access to digital assets. The Company believes this continued momentum confirms that digital assets are a legitimate, standalone and investable asset class that is here to stay, providing investors with the ability to combat inflationary pressures from continued debasement of traditional fiat currencies. This evidence suggests that digital assets are starting to rival more established asset classes such as equities, fixed income, commodities and precious metals, in particular the $9 trillion traditional gold market.

"We've positioned Voyager with a leverageable technology platform ripe for expansion both internationally and product wise, with Canadian and European expansion planned in 2021," continued Mr. Ehrlich. "We look forward to bringing Voyager's regulatorily compliant and transparent platform to the masses in 2021."

Voyager's desktop platform is now in beta mode. Interested investors can sign up and get started here: https://try.investvoyager.com/desktop/ . The desktop offers investors the ability to trade the full suite of Voyager's 55 digital assets, 22 of which bear interest, with robust charting, research and trading tools.

For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager App is available for Android and iPhone .

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

