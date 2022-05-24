VOYAGER DIGITAL PROVIDES UPDATE ON CLOSING OF US$60MM PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHARES LED BY LEADING CRYPTO COMPANIES

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VYGR) (FRA: UCD2), is pleased to announce that it closed the first tranche of its previously announced private placement common shares of the Company (the "Shares") for gross proceeds of approximately US$58 million at a price of US$2.34 per Share (equivalent C$3.00 per Share) (the "Offering"). Alameda Research was the lead subscriber under the private placement with participation by Galaxy Digital, Blockdaemon, Digital Currency Group, and Three Arrows Capital, among others. BTIG acted as sole agent (the "Agent") for the brokered portion of the Offering. An additional US$2 million of the private placement (the "second tranche") is expected to close promptly following approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes. The Company now (prior to the closing of the second tranche) has available net cash and crypto of over US $225 million, with over US$175 million in cash.

"We are excited to announce this round of financing led by some of the largest and most important strategic investors in the crypto industry. The ability for Voyager to deepen relationships with such important companies within the crypto ecosystem will help us achieve our goals of expanding our staking and lending program as well as our industry leading pools of liquidity, and assist as we pursue expansion into Web3, NFTs, credit products and managed account products," said Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Voyager. "Based on our net cash position, we are very well positioned to build our business in any market environment and are extremely excited about our future."

Forward Looking Statements

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd.'s (TSX: VOYG) (FRA: UCD2) US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost-efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 100 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

