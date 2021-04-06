Voyager Digital Provides Business Update and March 2021 Metrics

CSE: VYGR

OTCQB: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

- Announces AUM Over US$2.4 Billion at March-End -

- Announces Over 1 Million Verified Users -

- Key Metrics Grew in Excess of 35% from February to March -

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly-traded holding company, whose subsidiaries operate a licensed crypto-asset platform that provides investors with a turnkey solution to invest in and trade crypto assets, is pleased to provide stakeholders with a business update for the month ended March 31, 2021.

The Company has the following key metrics as of March 31, 2021:

Assets Under Management (AUM) exceeded US$2.4 billion

Total Funded Accounts at the end of March 2021 were over 270,000

were over 270,000 Total Verified Users on the platform were over 1 million

Key monthly operating metrics for January through March 2021 are as follows:



March 2021 February

2021 January

2021 Net Deposits $650M $400M $170M New Funded Accounts 95,000 70,000 65,000 New Verified Users 395,000 190,000 250,000 Principal Value traded $2.5B $1.6B $840M

All figures are preliminary and unaudited and subject to final adjustment. All amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

"March was another record-setting month for Voyager as our retail-focused, zero-commission platform continued to attract an active community for both Bitcoin and our industry leading offering of over 50 altcoins," said Stephen Ehrlich, Co-Founder and CEO of Voyager. "All of our significant revenue-driving metrics increased in excess of 35% during the month of March from the previous month. As demand continues to accelerate for the Voyager Platform, we are enhancing our infrastructure to meet this swiftly growing demand and accommodate anticipated future growth as we expand our suite of offerings in the coming years."

Mr. Ehrlich concluded, "Our management team is focused on the long-term opportunity to capture significant market-share within this rapidly expanding industry. The initiatives we are embarking on, such as adding new products to our platform and further geographic expansion, are designed to competitively position Voyager for long-term success. We will continue to execute on these initiatives and look forward to providing our investors another update on our next quarterly conference call."

The Company also announced that going forward, it expects to provide updates for key operating metrics on a quarterly basis. Voyager believes this is consistent with industry best practices and will more closely align with the Company's long-term focus. The Company expects to provide its next financial and operational update to investors on its next quarterly conference call, expected to occur in late May.

Voyager continues to actively engage with investors and expects to participate in the following upcoming events in April 2021:

Voyager remains committed to advancing its trusted, secure, and compliant platform to serve the needs of its loyal community by offering a broad selection of digital assets, with industry leading interest rates, on a simple to use app for trading and investing in cryptocurrencies. For more information and to view the latest company presentation about Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com .

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a publicly traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a crypto-asset platform that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. The Voyager Platform provides its customers with competitive price execution through its smart order router and as well as a custody solution on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

