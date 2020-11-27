Voyager Digital Announces Proposed $7 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. (CSE: VYGR) ("Voyager" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it intends to raise up to $7,000,013 (or up to $8,050,014 if the Agent's Option (as defined below) is exercised in full) by way of a private placement on a "best efforts", agency basis (the "Offering"). The Offering is being led by Stifel GMP, as sole bookrunner (the "Agent").

Pursuant to the proposed Offering, the Company will issue special warrants ("Special Warrants") of the Company at a price of $1.50 per Special Warrant. Each Special Warrant will be convertible into one unit of the Company (each, a "Unit") without payment of any additional consideration upon certain conditions being met. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company, (each, a "Common Share") and one–half of one (0.5) common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$2.50 per Warrant Share for a term of two (2) years following the closing of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Agent an over-allotment option (the "Agent's Option"), exercisable in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date, to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15% of the number of Special Warrants sold pursuant to the Offering, on the same terms and conditions as the Offering.

The Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to qualify the distribution of the Common Shares and Warrants issuable upon exercise of the Special Warrants by way of a prospectus ("Qualifying Prospectus") within 90 days following the closing of the Offering (the "Qualifying Condition"). The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a 4–month hold period from the date of the closing of the Offering (the "Closing Date") unless the Qualifying Prospectus is filed and receipted within that time. If the Qualifying Condition is not met, each Special Warrant will be exercisable (for no additional consideration and with no further action on the part of the holder thereof) for 1.1 Units. Upon completion of the Offering, the Company will make an application to list the Common Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares issuable on exercise of the Special Warrants on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"), subject to the Company fulfilling all of the listing requirements of the Exchange. The Special Warrants will not be listed on any stock exchange or over–the–counter market.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close in December 2020 on a date to be determined by the Agent and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Exchange and the securities regulatory authorities and the execution of a definitive agency agreement with the Agent in respect of the Offering.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

