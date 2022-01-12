VOYAGER DIGITAL ANNOUNCES KEY HIRE AS IT EXPANDS CRYPTO PAYMENT SOLUTIONS IN THE US

TSX: VOYG

Tim Mund joins as Head of US Payment Sales

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company"), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, is pleased to announce Tim Mund has joined the Company as Head Of US Payment Sales.

In the newly-created role of Head of US Payment Sales, Tim will be responsible for the sales and go-to-market strategy for Voyager's payment solutions and for building the customer pipeline with payment service providers (PSPs) and key merchants to integrate Voyager's technology with their payment networks and systems.

"Voyager's recent acquisition of Coinify enables consumers to transact using cryptocurrencies with fiat settlement," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Voyager. "With the addition of a top sales executive like Tim, we are positioned to expand our payments product line in the US and help PSPs accept crypto, reduce transaction costs, and increase efficiency across the entire payment chain, adding significant value for merchant and end user buyers."

"I've been following Voyager's growth since the beginning and am excited to lead the integration of Voyager's technology into the payment service provider networks. I believe that owners of cryptocurrency around the world will be able to make everyday purchases from groceries and shoes, to cars and airline tickets," stated Tim Mund. "Merchants will be able to tap into crypto assets to grow revenue. I'm excited to be part of the Voyager leadership team to help bring in the next generation of financial services and crypto for all."

Tim Mund spent the last 20 years in enterprise sales and leadership roles at fintech and communications firms such as Recognia, Kinetix, 29West, CenturyLink and RingCentral.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Publicly traded Voyager Digital Ltd.'s US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing, cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 70 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application and earn rewards up to 12 percent annually on more than 35 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe.

