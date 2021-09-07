Voyager Digital Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX under the Ticker Symbol VOYG

TSX: VOYG

- Reaches $5 billion in Customer Assets under Management

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) the fastest-growing, publicly-traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for the listing of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

Voyager's common shares will commence trading on the TSX effective as of market open today, September 7, 2021, under the new trading symbol of "VOYG". In connection with the TSX listing, Voyager's common shares were delisted from the CSE as market close on September 3, 2021. ‍

"Voyager's growth to over US$5 billion in Customers AUM currently, with close to 2 million verified users on our platform has positioned us for continued success, and our uplisting to the TSX reflects the strength of our Company," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and Co-Founder of Voyager. "I want to thank our employees, whose hard work and dedication has allowed Voyager to rapidly grow into a company that meets the stringent TSX listing requirements in such a short amount of time. Trading on the TSX provides us with a broader reach to expand our global investor base and continue building out our platform."

