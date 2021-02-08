Voyager Announces Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. (CSE: VYGR) (the "Company" or "Voyager") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Stifel GMP to act as Agent pursuant to which it shall act as Agent in connection with a proposed best efforts overnight marketed offering of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$75,000,000 at a price determined in the context of market (the "Treasury Offering").

The Company has an option to increase the size of the Treasury Offering to US$100,000,000 subject to Stifel GMP agreeing to such increase.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

Contemporaneous with the Treasury Offering certain shareholders of the Company intend to sell approximately US$50,000,000 in Shares (the "Secondary Offering") at the same price as Shares sold in the Treasury Offering, of this amount approximately one-third is being sold by an insider of the Company.

The Treasury Offering is scheduled to close on or about February 12, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com/ for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "seek", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, the use of proceeds of the Treasury Offering, the ability to raise the funds to finance its ongoing business activities and expected financial performance and customer growth. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, the ability to apply the proceeds as intended, the results of business operation; the ability of the Company to acquire further customers; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms and those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

