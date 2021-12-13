Voxtur Announces a $15 Million Overnight Marketed Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, is pleased to announce it is undertaking an overnight marketed "best efforts" private placement offering (the "Offering") of common shares (the "Common Shares") at an offering price of $0.90 to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $15 million.

The Company has engaged Cormark Securities Inc. and Eight Capital as co-lead agents (together the "Agents") to offer the Common Shares for sale on a best efforts agency basis. The Agents are entitled to receive a cash commission equal to 6% of the aggregate proceeds raised in the Offering and broker warrants entitling the Agents to purchase such number of Common Shares as is equal to 3% of the aggregate of number of Common Shares issued in the Offering at the offering price for a period of two years from the closing.

The Company will grant the Agents an option (the "Agents' Option") to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares sold under the Offering, exercisable in whole or in part, up to 48 hours prior to the closing date.

The Offering is expected to close on or about December 22, 2021. The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used for future acquisitions, working capital and general corporate purposes. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur's proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Any information contained herein that is not based on historical facts may be deemed to constitute forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information may be based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, and may be identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to: the successful completion of the Offering and the anticipated timing thereof; the intended use of proceeds of the Offering and the receipt of requisite regulatory approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the information is provided. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to: delays in the completion of the Offering on the terms and on the timeframe currently contemplated, if at all; delays in obtaining the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the Offering; the decision by management of the Company to utilize the proceeds of the Offering in a different manner than described herein; and changing global financial conditions, especially in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein.

This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise this information to reflect new events or circumstances except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

For further information: Jordan Ross, Chief Investment Officer, [email protected]; Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 479-9547, [email protected]