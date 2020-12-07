Vox Royalty Corp. Announces Upcoming Marketing Initiatives

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) ("Vox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in the upcoming months, Vox management will be participating in the following virtual and in-person conferences:

LD Micro Virtual Main Event Conference – December 14 th ;

; SNN Network Canada Virtual Event – January 6 th and 7 th ;

and 7 ; 121 Mining Investment Online Conference, APAC – March 17 th to 19 th ;

to 19 ; Swiss Mining Institute Virtual Event – March 23 rd to 24 th ;

to 24 ; 121 Mining Investment In-Person Conference, London – May 26 th to 27 th ; and

– to 27 ; and 121 Mining Investment In-Person Conference, New York – June 16 th to 17th.

Vox is also pleased to announce a new partnership with Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid"). Hybrid will provide marketing services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. The services to be provided by Hybrid to the Company shall include assisting in all aspects of a marketing campaign. Hybrid will work to heighten market and brand awareness for the Company and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community. The Company has agreed to pay a monthly fee of C$15,000 out of its cash on hand for an initial six-month term, with a Company option to renew on a rolling three month basis. Hybrid will not receive any shares or options as compensation for the arrangement and does not hold any interest, directly or indirectly, in Vox or its securities.

The Company wishes to also advise that it will be engaging in various virtual interviews with third-party firms over the coming months.

"We are excited about the upcoming marketing initiatives and to introduce investors to Vox. As the fastest growing royalty company in the industry, we will continue to look for opportunities to expand our investor reach and liquidity. With the addition of the Hybrid team, we are excited for the increase in the Vox investor awareness and capital markets communication efforts," commented Kyle Floyd, its Chief Executive Officer.

The Company will not be renewing or extending the term of its agreement with Adelaide Capital Markets Inc., being a six-month contract which was previously announced on June 15, 2020.

About Vox

Vox is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 45 royalties and streams spanning nine jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 15 separate transactions to acquire over 40 royalties.

About Hybrid

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal. Hybrid's Toronto office is located at 40 King Street West, Suite 1700, Toronto, ON, M5H 3Y2.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to, information relating to potential royalty acquisitions, the ability of Vox to continue to complete acquisitions, the ability of the Vox management team to continue to focus on acquisitions the ability and intention of the Company to purchase its ordinary shares pursuant to a normal course issuer bid. Such statements and information related thereto reflect the current view of Vox. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Vox's actual results, performance or achievements or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks:

there is no assurance that royalty transactions will be completed;

there is no assurance that Vox will be able to continue to successfully negotiate the purchase of royalties;

there is no assurance that Vox will purchase or be able to purchase its ordinary shares pursuant to the described normal course issuer bid; and

new laws or regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vox as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Vox may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

