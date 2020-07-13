Vox Royalty Corp. Announces the Successful Completion of its Continuance to the Cayman Islands

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) ("Vox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced reverse-takeover transaction with SilverStream SEZC dba Vox Royalty, as further described in the Company's press releases dated March 2, 2020 and April 27, 2020 (the "Qualifying Transaction"), and further to it having received the necessary approval of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at an annual and special meeting of the Shareholders held on March 26, 2020, as further described in the Company's press release dated March 27, 2020, the Company has successfully completed its continuance (the "Continuance"), effective June 30, 2020, from the Province of Ontario to the Cayman Islands in accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). Trading of the ordinary shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") will be halted pending the change of CUSIP number being effective on the Exchange.

For additional information concerning the Qualifying Transaction, the Continuance and the foregoing matters in connection therewith, please refer to Vox's press releases dated March 2, 2020, March 27, 2020, April 27, 2020, and May 7, 2020, and Vox's filing statement dated May 12, 2020, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Vox

Vox is a growth and precious metals focused mining royalty and streaming company. Vox holds a portfolio of 41 royalties and streaming assets and 1 royalty option. Vox's interests span eight jurisdictions, including Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar and Nigeria. Vox has been the fastest growing royalty & streaming acquisition company since January 2019, announcing 16 separate royalty transactions. Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

