VOX PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION UPDATES

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (NASDAQ: VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners Aurenne Group Pty Ltd ("Aurenne"), Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX: BC8) ("Black Cat"), Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX:OLA, NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla"), Norwest Minerals Limited (ASX: NWM) ("Norwest"), and Genesis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: GMD) ("Genesis").

Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer stated: "The past two months have seen exciting developments by our royalty operating partners on several near-term gold assets, including construction progress at Mt Ida to establish a 1.2Mtpa gold plant in early 2023 and selection of a mining contractor at Bulong ahead of potential toll milling. Medium term growth continues to be supported by Orla's plans at the recently acquired South Railroad project in Nevada and the mining lease application at Bulgera. This progress supports management's excitement for organic growth within the Vox royalty portfolio heading into 2023 and beyond."

Key Updates

Mt Ida construction update including the targeted establishment of a 1.2Mtpa gold plant by April 2023 by Aurenne;

by Aurenne; A mining contractor has been selected, discussions with local mills regarding toll treatment advanced and final high grade drilling results completed at the royalty-linked Myhree gold deposit by Black Cat;

Following the corporate acquisition of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (" GSV "), Orla has begun integrating the South Railroad gold project into its growth plans with key priorities including project permitting, review of project schedule, and assessment of current exploration supporting resource expansion;

"), Orla has begun integrating the South Railroad gold project into its growth plans with key priorities including project permitting, review of project schedule, and assessment of current exploration supporting resource expansion; Mining lease application update and further reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling planned at Bulgera by Norwest; and

") drilling planned at Bulgera by Norwest; and Puzzle North infill drilling success announced by Genesis, which is covered by the Kookynie gold royalty.

Mt Ida (Construction – Western Australia ) – Construction Update

Vox holds a 1.5% net smelter return royalty subsequent to the first 10,000 ounces of cumulative gold production over part of the Mt Ida gold project in Western Australia , which was acquired in May 2020 for US$200,000 ;

, which was acquired in for ; The Mt Ida royalty tenements are part of the integrated Mt Ida Gold Project (" MIG Project ") which encompasses mining of the Bottle Creek, Mt Ida and Quinns deposits over an anticipated ~10 year mine life, which is the subject of Mining Proposal #101557 (approved April 20, 2022 ), which summarised the following project stages and indicative timeframes:

") which encompasses mining of the Bottle Creek, Mt Ida and Quinns deposits over an anticipated ~10 year mine life, which is the subject of Mining Proposal #101557 (approved ), which summarised the following project stages and indicative timeframes:

Stage 1 (Bottle Creek): VB North and Emu prospects ( non-royalty linked ) in Q4 2021 – Q4 2022;

) in Q4 2021 – Q4 2022;

Stage 2 (Bottle Creek): VB, Boags, Southwark, Cascade prospects ( non-royalty linked ) in Q4 2022 – Q1 2023;

) in Q4 2022 – Q1 2023;

Stage 3 (Mt Ida): Tim's Find, Shepherds Bush prospects ( royalty linked ) in 2023; and

) in 2023; and

Stage 4 (Quinns): Forest Belle , Boudie Rat prospects ( royalty linked ) in 2024.

, Boudie Rat prospects ( ) in 2024. In September, 2022, Aurenne announced:



The project has entered the construction phase to establish a 1.2 Mtpa CIL gold plant by April next year;



Mining operations, utilizing a new owner fleet, will commence in October this year; and



Aurenne is currently managing the installation of the non processing infrastructure, including all construction facilities, water and power services, a 190-person village, power station, site buildings, aerodrome and borefield.

Vox Management Summary: Mt Ida construction continues to progress favourably towards first production in mid-2023. Aurenne is also constructing the project at a higher plant capacity of 1.2Mtpa compared to the prior 750Ktpa scale outlined by the previous project holder in 2020. All of this progress continues to support Vox management expectations around near-term royalty revenue from Mt Ida.

Bulong (Pre-Construction – Western Australia ) – Mining Contractor Selected & Tolling Discussions Advanced

Vox holds an uncapped 1% net smelter royalty over part of the Bulong gold project in Western Australia ;

; On November 24, 2022 , Black Cat announced:

, Black Cat announced:

Permits are in place and positioned to start mining with mining contractor selected; and



Discussions with local mills are advanced regarding toll treatment.

On October 31, 2022 , Black Cat announced:

, Black Cat announced:

The Myhree open pit is fully grade-controlled to a depth of 50m with final assay results that included:







4m @ 17.47g/t Au from 46m (22MYGC064);

@ 17.47g/t Au from (22MYGC064);



4m @ 11.62g/t Au from 30m (22MYGC056);

@ 11.62g/t Au from (22MYGC056);



3m @ 10.73g/t Au from 22m (22MYGC107);

@ 10.73g/t Au from (22MYGC107);



6m @ 5.87g/t Au from 38m (22MYGC078);

@ 5.87g/t Au from (22MYGC078);



2m @ 10.11g/t Au from 52m (22MYGC064);

@ 10.11g/t Au from (22MYGC064);



2m @ 9.76g/t Au from 40m (22MYGC069);

@ 9.76g/t Au from (22MYGC069);



7m @ 4.69g/t Au from 18m (22MYGC057);

@ 4.69g/t Au from (22MYGC057);



3m @ 5.15g/t Au from 21m (22MYGC056);



The results reinforced the high-grade open pit Ore Reserve within the Myhree open pit mineral resource; and



The Myhree open pit is fully approved and mining can commence once a processing solution is secured.

Vox Management Summary: The Bulong royalty was acquired from an Australian automotive group in September 2020 and continues to hit major milestones as it progresses closer to tolling production. Black Cat has recently engaged a mining contractor and appears to be very close to locking in toll milling terms to commence production in 2023. This royalty fits Vox's ideal royalty acquisition target as at the time of acquisition we believed it had near term production potential as a high grade open pit alongside meaningful exploration potential at depth.

South Railroad (Feasibility) – Project Integration, Prioritisation and Resource Expansion Drilling

Vox holds a 0.633% net smelter royalty with advance minimum royalty payments over key portions of the South Railroad gold project, which is located in the prolific Carlin Trend of Nevada ;

of ; Vox has been receiving advance minimum royalty payments from GSV since October 2021 ;

; On November 10, 2022 Orla announced the following project update:

Orla announced the following project update:

On August 12, 2022 , Orla completed the acquisition of GSV by way of court-approved plan of arrangement;

, Orla completed the acquisition of GSV by way of court-approved plan of arrangement;

Orla has begun integrating South Railroad into the company's growth plans with key priorities for South Railroad to include project permitting, review of project schedule including critical path activities, and assessment of current exploration supporting resource expansion;



Through the remainder of the year, Orla will continue with GSV's 2022 planned program of resource expansion and exploration drilling at key targets on the South Railroad Project;



The Company will also commence an additional 5,000 metre RC and core drill program at South Railroad for an additional US$1.5 million , bringing the total 2022 planned direct drilling cost spending to US$3.0 million across 11,370 metres of drilling; and

, bringing the total 2022 planned direct drilling cost spending to across 11,370 metres of drilling; and

The current and primary objectives are to upgrade and increase oxide resources at the Pinion SB, LT, POD, Sweet Hollow, Jasperoid Wash, and Dixie targets.

Vox Management Summary: Orla Mining is an ideal royalty project operator with a proven track record of greenfields project development at their Camino Rojo Oxide Mine, which successfully declared commercial production in April 2022 . Orla have stated that South Railroad is "analogous to Camino Rojo " as a "low capital, high-margin heap leach project" and that the project is a key part of Orla's future growth. Vox management anticipates additional material permitting, resource expansion and development newsflow from Orla in 2023.

Bulgera (Exploration – Western Australia ) – Mining Lease Application & Planned RC Drilling

Vox acquired the uncapped 1% net smelter royalty over the Bulgera gold project in Western Australia for A$225k in March 2021 ;

for in ; On October 31, 2022 , Norwest announced:

, Norwest announced:

The company is compiling information and taking steps required to lodge an application for converting the project exploration license to a mining license ("ML");







The grant of a ML will enhance ongoing talks with local plant operators regarding the possibility of toll treating the Bulgera gold resources;



The preliminary optimisation results indicate that low grade Bulgera resources are likely profitable if processed through a local gold plant; and



Further RC drilling is being planned to increase the Bulgera near surface gold resources by drill targeting the many smaller deposits and prospects identified across the Bulgera tenements by previous explorers.

Vox Management Summary: Norwest is continuing to take major steps towards a capital-light development solution for the Bulgera gold royalty. Vox management anticipates the granting of a mining license and looks forward to the outcome of discussions with the local gold plant operator regarding potential toll treatment.

Kookynie (Pre-Feasibility – Western Australia ) – Puzzle North Infill Drilling Success

Vox holds a A$1 /tonne production royalty 1 on part of the Kookynie gold project in Western Australia ;

/tonne production royalty on part of the Kookynie gold project in ; On October 10, 2022 , Genesis announced:

, Genesis announced:

Infill drilling of the mineral resource commenced during the quarter and is ongoing in the current December quarter. Highlights include:







37m @ 1.1g/t from 19m (22USRC1330);

@ 1.1g/t from (22USRC1330);



23m @ 1.2g/t from 22m (22USRC1345);

@ 1.2g/t from (22USRC1345);



25m @ 1.0g/t from 21m (22USRC1348);

@ 1.0g/t from (22USRC1348);



38m @ 0.6g/t from 82m (22USRC1386);

@ 0.6g/t from (22USRC1386);



39m @ 0.7g/t from 57m (22USRC1388);

@ 0.7g/t from (22USRC1388);



41m @ 1.6g/t from 42m (22USRC1451);

@ 1.6g/t from (22USRC1451);



38m @ 1.8g/t from 29m (22USRC1455); and



Extensional drilling at Puzzle North tested for mineralisation to the tenement boundary 80m to the north of previous drilling, and also tested for southerly plunge extensions at depth at the southern end of the mineral resource.

Vox Management Summary: Vox acquired this growing gold exploration royalty for less than A$150k in 2020 and believes that it continues to appreciate in value with the ongoing expansion of the royalty-linked Puzzle North discovery. These broad drilling intersections suggest the Puzzle North gold discovery is a much larger mineralised zone than initially expected.

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 25 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

References & Notes:

(1) Kookynie Royalty is split in two separate terms:





a. Kookynie (Melita) Royalty – which covers the Puzzle Deposit: A$1/t production royalty >650Kt cumulative ore mined and treated.





b. Kookynie (Consolidated Gold) Royalty – which covers the Puzzle North Discovery: A$1/t (for each Ore Reserve with a gold grade <= 5g/t Au), for grades > 5g/t Au royalty = ((Ore grade per Tonne – 5) x 0.5)+1) .

