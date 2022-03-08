VOX PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT & EXPLORATION UPDATES

TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSX: GSV) ("Gold Standard Ventures"), Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) ("Genesis"), Develop Global Limited (ASX: DVP) ("Develop"), Norwest Minerals Limited (ASX: NWM) ("Norwest"), and Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX: AGI) ("Alamos").

Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer stated: "The past month of royalty operator newsflow includes the exciting release of the South Railroad feasibility study, ongoing exploration success at Sulphur Springs, Puzzle North and Bulgera, capped off by consistent development guidance for Lynn Lake. Each of these projects are being aggressively progressed by well-capitalized operators towards near-term resource updates and development decisions. 2022 continues to be shaping up as a record year for the Vox royalty portfolio based on these developments."

Key Development Updates

Robust feasibility study released for the South Railroad gold project in Nevada by Gold Standard Ventures;

by Gold Standard Ventures; Exceptional drilling results set to underpin growth at Puzzle North gold project by Genesis;

Strong drilling results at the Sulphur Springs copper-zinc project by Develop are likely to result in a significant resource upgrade;

Positive drilling results at the Bulgera gold project by Norwest ; and

Norwest Significant capital budget planned in 2022 by Alamos for the Lynn Lake (MacLellan ) gold project.

South Railroad (Pre-Feasibility) – Robust Feasibility Study Released(1)

Vox holds a 0.633% net smelter return royalty with advance minimum royalty payments over key portions of the South Railroad gold project, which is located in the prolific Carlin Trend of Nevada ;

of ; Vox has been receiving advance minimum royalty payments from Gold Standard Ventures since October 2021 ;

On February 23, 2022 , Gold Standard Ventures announced the following feasibility study results:

, Gold Standard Ventures announced After-tax IRR of 62% and NPV 5 of US$487M at Spot Gold Price ( US$1,899.20 per ounce) and after-tax IRR of 44% and NPV 5 of US$315M at US$1,650 per ounce gold (" Base Case Gold Price ");

IRR

Payback of 1.6 years at Spot Gold Price and 1.9 years at Base Case Gold Price;



29% increase in Mineral Reserves to 1.6 million gold ounces;



10.5-year operating life with total gold production of over 1 million ounces, with an average gold production of 152,000 ounces over the first four years;



Launch of construction financing process, targeting 75% from non-equity sources, to be completed this year in advance of final construction permits; and



Orion Mine Finance to provide Gold Standard Ventures with a term sheet of up to $200 million to support the construction of the South Railroad Project.

Vox Management Summary: These compelling feasibility study results closely match Vox management's estimates formed during due diligence for the South Railroad rancher royalty. This high-return project is being fast-tracked towards a first production target in 2024, based on Gold Standard Ventures management guidance.

Kookynie (Pre-Feasibility) – Exceptional Drilling Results at Puzzle North Discovery

Vox holds a A$1 /t production royalty on part of the Kookynie gold project (2) ;

/t production royalty on part of the Kookynie gold project ; On February 3, 2022 , Genesis announced :

, Genesis announced Outstanding new results from reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling across multiple areas, confirming potential to expand the mineral resource at the Ulysses Gold Project near Leonora in Western Australia ;

Leonora

Broad, high-grade zones of gold mineralisation intersected from shallow depths in RC drilling at the Puzzle North Discovery, including:

mineralisation

21USRC1186: 27m @ 8.18g/t Au from 30m ;

@ 8.18g/t





21USRC1190: 34m @ 13.36 Au from 42m , including 1m @ 382.6g/t Au from 68m ; and

@ 13.36 Au from , including @ 382.6g/t





21USRC1192: 29m @ 2.91g/t Au from 52m ;

@ 2.91g/t



Drilling at Puzzle North has now defined mineralisation over 600m of strike and up to 100m width, with the mineralisation remaining open both at depth and along strike;

of strike and up to width, with the mineralisation remaining open both at depth and along strike;



Mineralisation at the southern end of the Puzzle pit extended over 200m south with results including:





21USRC1114: 11m @ 2.20g/t Au from 82m ;

@ 2.20g/t





21USRC1119: 4m @ 9.07g/t Au from 92m ;

@ 9.07g/t





21USRC1123: 5m @ 5.98g/t Au from 79m ; and

@ 5.98g/t





21USRC1127: 47m @ 1.07g/t Au from 95m ;

@ 1.07g/t

A large drilling program is currently being planned for the Puzzle North to Puzzle corridor.

Vox Management Summary: This exciting gold exploration royalty that Vox acquired for less than A$150k in 2020 is being rapidly drilled to include the royalty-linked Puzzle North discovery in an expanded feasibility study at the Ulysses gold project. The potential development timeline for this project from exploration to development continues to exceed Vox management expectations.

Sulphur Springs (Pre-Construction) – Strong Drilling Results Point to Significant Resource Upgrade

Vox holds a A$2 /tonne production royalty (capped at A$3.7M ) on the Sulphur Springs copper-zinc deposit and an uncapped A$0.80 /tonne production royalty on the Kangaroo Caves deposit, which is part of the combined Sulphur Springs project;

/tonne production royalty (capped at ) on the Sulphur Springs copper-zinc deposit and an uncapped /tonne production royalty on the Kangaroo Caves deposit, which is part of the combined Sulphur Springs project; On February 10, 2022 , Develop announced :

, Develop announced It has now received ~60% of the assays from the A$10M resource infill and exploration drilling program at Sulphur Springs;

infill

The drilling has been highly successful, with numerous high-grade mineralisation intersections of more than 50m , significantly thicker than anticipated and with two of the intercepts being the thickest intersections achieved in the project's history;

mineralisation

The results point to a substantial conversion of Inferred Resources to the higher confidence Indicated Resource classification;



The upgrade in Indicated Resource classification will pave the way for Develop to update reserves, mine development plans, project costings and to finalise funding options;

costings finalise

Exploration drilling has also returned outstanding results, paving the way for an increase to the total resource;



A resource update is scheduled for mid-2022; and



Preparations for construction of the exploration decline are proceeding rapidly with the approval request submitted. This will be pivotal because it will enable drilling to be conducted faster, and cheaper and brings forward capital/access to the underground deposit.

Vox Management Summary: Under the new leadership of Northern Star Resources founder Bill Beament , the Sulphur Springs project is on track to be expanded in resource size and fast-tracked into underground decline development within the next 12 months. This drilling success indicates that the potential economics of this high-grade copper project are improving month to month.

Bulgera (Exploration) – New High-Grade Drilling Results

Vox holds a 1% net smelter return royalty over the Bulgera gold project;

On February 3, 2022 , Norwest announced:

, Norwest announced: The first three of seven diamond drill holes extend new high-grade gold lode to beyond 400m down dip of the shallow Bulgera open pit;

down dip of the shallow Bulgera

Drill results included:



BDD21003: 11.3m @ 3.25g/t gold from 260m ( downhole ), including 4m @ 4.5g/ t Au from 260m and 3.3m @ 5.3g/ t Au from 268m ;

@ 3.25g/t downhole t t



BDD21001: 16.5m @ 1.20g/t gold from 128m and 3m @ 4.10g/ t gold from 166m ;

@ 1.20g/t t



BDD21002: 6m @ 2.07g/t gold from 195m ;

@ 2.07g/t

It is sourcing a drill rig to undertake the Phase 2 diamond drill program (targeting March/ April 2022 ) which will test mineralisation to ~700m down-dip of the Bulgera open-pit; and

) which will test mineralisation to ~700m down-dip of the Bulgera open-pit; and

Norwest's CEO, Mr. Charles Schaus commented: " Assay results from the first 3 diamond holes confirms that strong gold mineralisation extends beyond 400 metres down dip of the shallow Bulgera open pit. Once the gold assays from the remaining 4 diamond holes are received (over the coming weeks), the Company will commence re-modelling the Bulgera gold resources which should add considerably to the current, 94,000-ounce, gold resource reported in April 2020 ".

Schaus Vox Management Summary: Norwest management are now guiding towards a remodelled and expanded resource estimate for the past-producing Bulgera gold project which would increase the value of Vox's royalty. Oxide ore from Bulgera was last processed at the nearby Plutonic gold mine in 2004 and given the haul road remains in place, credible near-term development options are available for Bulgera.

Lynn Lake (MacLellan, Feasibility) – 2022 Capital Budget

Vox holds a 2% gross revenue royalty (post initial capital recovery) on part of the MacLellan deposit at the Lynn Lake gold project;

gold project; On February 23, 2022 , Alamos announced:

, Alamos announced: the total capital budget for Lynn Lake in 2022 is US$14M , including US$11M for development activities and US$3M for exploration;

in 2022 is , including for development activities and for exploration;

Development activities will be focused on environmental work in support for permitting detailed engineering and other site access upgrades; and



The approval of the Environmental Impact Statement for the project is expected in the second half of 2022, following which Alamos expects to make a construction decision.

Vox Management Summary: Alamos management has been very consistent in guiding towards a 2022 construction decision at Lynn Lake and is currently guiding investors towards 2025 first production in its corporate presentation. Alamos' 2022 capital budget further supports its consistent project development guidance.

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

References & Notes:

(1) The South Railroad Feasibility Study Technical Report will be prepared by M3 Engineering & Technology Corporation ("M3") and filed on SEDAR within 45 days following February 23, 2022. Matthew Sletten, PE, Project Manager of M3 and Art Ibrado, PhD, PE, of Fort Lowell Consulting PLLC, working with M3, are the QPs responsible for the scientific and technical information in the Gold Standard Ventures February 23, 2022 news release, as defined by NI 43-101. Thomas L. Dyer, PE and Jordan Anderson, RM-SME of MDA (a division of RESPEC), are the QPs for the reserve estimate and mine planning in the Gold Standard Ventures February 23, 2022 news release, as defined by NI 43-101. Michael S. Lindholm, CPG of MDA (a division of RESPEC), is the QP for the resource estimates in the Gold Standard Ventures February 23, 2022 news release, as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Ibrado, Mr. Sletten, Mr. Dyer, Mr. Anderson and Mr. Lindholm are independent of Gold Standard Ventures. (2) Kookynie Royalty is split in two separate terms:

a. Kookynie (Melita) Royalty – which covers the Puzzle Deposit: A$1/t production royalty >650Kt cumulative ore mined and treated.

b. Kookynie (Consolidated Gold) Royalty – which covers the Puzzle North Discovery: A$1/tonne (for each Ore Reserve with a gold grade <= 5g/t Au), for grades > 5g/t Au royalty = ((Ore grade per Tonne – 5) x 0.5)+1) .

