Vox Provides an Update for the Janet Ivy Gold Mine and Files a Technical Report on SEDAR

According the Zijin's latest public disclosures, the Binduli North expansion is targeted for completion as early as March 20221, which was the key near-term catalyst that Vox management anticipated when the royalty was acquired in March 2021. Vox congratulates Zijin on rapidly advancing the project to the commencement of construction in June 2021 and now looks forward to reaching the expansion completion milestone.

Riaan Esterhuizen, Executive Vice-President – Australia stated, "The Binduli expansion was the key near-term catalyst that Vox management anticipated when we acquired the Janet Ivy royalty in March 2021. The Binduli North heap leach expansion is expected to re-rate Janet Ivy royalty revenues from 2022 onwards. This royalty has the potential to generate A$1.5M – A$2.5M of annual revenues from Binduli North production on average across the life of mine and assuming a target production rate from Norton Gold of 5Mtpa from Binduli North."

Asset Overview – Janet Ivy Gold Mine

Janet Ivy is located on mining lease, M26/446 and is located 10km to the west of Kalgoorlie. The deposit has been mined since 2017 as an open-cut mine to supplement baseload ore feed from the Enterprise open pit mine for the Norton-owned 3.7Mtpa Paddington Mill.2

On April 28, 2020, Zijin announced that the Zijin Board of Directors had approved the construction of the Binduli 15Mtpa heap leaching project, with the first phase at Binduli North expected to be completed and first production to commence in March 20221. The Vox royalty-linked tenure covers the core of Binduli North, including the full Janet Ivy resource as well as portions of the Fort William, Karen Louise and Fort Scott deposits (Figure 1).

In December 2020, Norton submitted a Mining Proposal (prepared by Talis Consultants Pty Ltd) to the Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority for the permitting of the Binduli North heap leach expansion, which proposed a 5Mtpa mining operation over 9 years from the Janet Ivy, Fort William, Karen Louise and Fort Scott pits.3 This Mining Proposal and an associated Application for Works Approval were approved by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation on July 22, 2021 (Works Approval Number W6504/2021/1).4

On August 1, 2021, Zijin announced that the project design, application for permits and licenses and other preparatory work for Binduli North have been completed and that the construction had commenced in June 2021, that applications for permits and licenses for Binduli South heap leaching project is being studied and taking place, that after completion of all the Binduli construction work and upon reaching designated production capacity, approximately 7 tonnes of gold (approximately 225,000 ounces) can be produced in peak years, that the total capital cost of the combined Binduli expansion (5Mtpa Binduli North + 10Mtpa Binduli South) is A$462 million, and that investment in the project during the first half of 2021 was RMB 0.43B (A$90 million).5

Based on a Mining Proposal submitted to the Western Australian EPA in December 2020, the Binduli North expansion is a 5Mtpa heap leach project that is expected to mine 41Mt @ 0.6g/t Au over a 9 year mine life. The project covers the following royalty-linked deposits, that are approximately 85% royalty linked:

For more information on Janet Ivy, please visit the Norton website at https://nortongoldfields.com.au/janet-ivy/.

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting Limited and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced 20 separate transactions to acquire over 45 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

Technical and Third-Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, certain disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by third parties (including but not limited to mining project operators and government departments) based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof, and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the royalty operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from the project operators is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the project operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interests. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production of a property.

Technical References & Notes:

1 Zijin Mining Group Co., Limited Hong Kong Stock Exchange News Release titled "Announcement in relation to Plan to Expand Gold Production of Longnan Zijin and Norton Gold Fields" dated 28 April 2020 https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2020/0428/2020042802915.pdf 2 Norton Gold Fields Pty Ltd website: https://nortongoldfields.com.au/janet-ivy/ 3 Western Australia Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety: https://geodocs.dmirs.wa.gov.au/Web/documentlist/9/EARS_regi_id/92737 4 Western Australia Department of Water and Environmental regulation:

https://www.der.wa.gov.au/component/k2/itemlist/filter?fitem_all=binduli+north&array26%5B%5D=Works+approval&searchword34=5+-+Processing+or+beneficiation+of+metallic+or+non%E2%80%91metallic+ore&moduleId=94&Itemid=175 5 Zijin Mining Group Co., Limited Hong Kong Stock Exchange News Release titled "Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2021" dated 1 August 2021 https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/0801/2021080100043.pdf

