VOX ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR INVESTORS

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Vox Royalty Corp. ( TSXV: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused precious metals royalty company, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the initiation of a quarterly dividend program and the Company has declared an inaugural quarterly cash dividend of US$0.01 per common share to be paid in the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on November 4, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 21, 2022.

Kyle Floyd, Chief Executive Officer stated: "I am very excited to announce the initiation of a quarterly dividend program following back-to-back record quarterly royalty receipts. The performance of our royalty portfolio continues to exceed management expectations and validate our technical due diligence. The launch of a quarterly dividend is a major milestone for Vox shareholders. Vox continues to take a balanced approach between capital returns to investors and future accretive royalty acquisitions. Based on yesterday's closing price of C$2.98, the declared dividend represents an approximate 1.8% yield on an annualized basis. As additional Vox royalties start cash-flowing, management will continue to assess potential increases to the quarterly dividend."

For shareholders residing in Canada, the dividend will be paid in Canadian dollars based on the daily exchange rate published by the Bank of Canada on October 21, 2022. The dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). The dividend is subject to customary Canadian withholding tax for shareholders that are not resident in Canada.

The dividend program contemplates the payment of quarterly dividends to Vox shareholders in 2023 and beyond. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends will be subject to the discretion and approval of the Board of Directors of the Company based on relevant factors, including but not limited to, the Company's financial condition, capital allocation framework, profitability, cash flow, legal requirements and other factors considered relevant, each of which shall be assessed on a quarterly basis.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused precious metals royalty company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest return on invested capital in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to, Vox's anticipated payment of an inaugural dividend and subsequent quarterly dividend payments, completion of certain anticipated milestones, transactions and developments by the operators of certain underlying projects and mines in respect of Vox's royalty and stream portfolio, anticipated future cash flows, future financial reporting by Vox, the receipt of payments from Vox's mining royalty portfolio, the completion of mine construction, production and expansion under construction phases at the mines or properties that Vox holds an interests in.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Vox to control or predict, that may cause Vox's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the requirement for regulatory approvals and third party consents, the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over the mining operations from which Vox will receive royalties, including risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Vox's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statement prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Vox cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

Vox has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vox as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Vox may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

