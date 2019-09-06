VOTI to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results & Hold Call

MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. (TSXV: VOTI) ("VOTI" or the "Company") will release its financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2019 on Thursday, September 12th, 2019. Rory Olson, CEO, and Michael Ickman, CFO of VOTI, will hold a conference call to review the results at 9:00 a.m. (ET) the following day.

Details of the Conference Call

When: September 13th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Dial in number: (+1) 888 390 0546, (+1) 416 764 8688 or (+1) 514 225 6995

Conference call replay available until Friday, September 20th, 2019.

Recording Playback Number: (+1) 888 390 0541

Playback passcode: 078605#

To access the webcast, click on this link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2082894/18B37C4833C9BAFF22EED7870FC46290

The conference ID is 87078605.

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

For further information: Michael Ickman, Chief Financial Officer, (514) 782-1566, IR@votidetection.com

