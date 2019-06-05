VOTI to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results & Hold Call

MONTREAL, June 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. (TSXV: VOTI) ("VOTI" or the "Company") will release its financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2019 on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019. Rory Olson, CEO, and Michael Ickman, CFO of VOTI, will hold a conference call to review the results at 3:00 p.m. (ET) that same day.

Details of the Conference Call

When: June 12th, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Dial in number: (+1) 888 390 0546, (+1) 416 764 8688 or (+1) 514 225 6995

Conference call replay available until Wednesday, June 19th, 2019.

Recording Playback Number: (+1) 888 390 0541

Playback passcode: 755080#

To access the webcast, click on this link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2017100/C8D137179F864E8D1A3F2B8E5DC2C9E4

The conference ID is 08755080.

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and recently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Michael Ickman, Chief Financial Officer, (514) 782-1566, IR@votidetection.com

