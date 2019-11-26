VOTI Detection XR3D-7D X-Ray Scanner Receives "Qualified" Status from Transport Canada

Certification Opens Up Increased Market Opportunity Within Air Cargo Market

MONTREAL, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, announced today that it's model XR3D-7D scanner has met the requirements necessary to be included in the Qualified Equipment and Services Lists within the Transport Canada Air Cargo Security program Qualification Approval Process. With this certification from Transport Canada, five VOTI scanner models, the XR3D-6D; XR3D-7; XR3D-7D; XR3D-100; and XR3D-100D, have now all received "Qualified" status.

"This is another very important milestone for VOTI," commented Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection, "As with all Qualification Approval Processes, this Transport Canada approval involved the highest and most rigorous testing standards in the industry. We are extremely pleased that our XR3D-7D successfully passed these tests. With this granting of "Qualified" status from Transport Canada, we now have a strong line-up of certified models and are positioned well to win additional orders from key customers. As I've stated in the past, the certification of additional tunnel sized scanners in our fleet continues to be a key priority for us and remains a critical component of our overall growth strategy."

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding VOTI Detection and its business. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of VOTI Detection, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of VOTI Detection believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the threat detection technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business of VOTI Detection, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although VOTI Detection has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and VOTI Detection does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

