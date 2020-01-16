VOTI Detection introduces the next evolution in its advanced intelligent operating system

Company set to unveil "BioSans MATRIX" at Intersec in Dubai

MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, announced today that it will be introducing its proprietary intelligent platform BioSans MATRIX at Intersec, the world's leading trade fair for security safety and fire protection taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, UAE from Jan 19 – 21.

BioSans MATRIX is the evolution of the company's ground-breaking BioSans operating system that provides core software needed to facilitate the 3D Perspective technology which provides clearer and more revealing images. In its goal to continue to disrupt the x-ray scanning market, BioSans MATRIX, running on Linux, further builds on the company's BioSans operating system, offering additional applications and differentiated solutions to extend the functionality and value of the customer's current and future equipment. BioSans MATRIX provides many scaling opportunities for future innovations, especially in services, applications, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics.

As part of VOTI Detection's extensive machine learning and artificial intelligence research and development, BioSans MATRIX introduces "Deep Imaging." Deep Imaging builds on VOTI's 3D Perspective technology, combining machine learning algorithms with the power of BioSans MATRIX's operating system neural engine to create detailed and vivid images of threats and contraband. This is achieved by analyzing the combination of high and low energy of raw data, captured immediately as the object is scanned, and fusing them together pixel-by-pixel to optimize for detail and low noise.

"The introduction of our new BioSans MATRIX operating system is an important milestone for VOTI Detection" commented Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection. "I am extremely proud of the fact that the complete system was developed in house by our first-class team of engineers. As I have mentioned over the past few years, one of our key priorities and a critical component of our overall growth strategy is to become a leader in the field of x-ray security systems through the development of market leading technology for the market. Today's introduction of our new operating system will allow us to continue to offer cost effective, technology and advanced elite features expected in top-tier airport screening operations, to the conventional x-ray market."

You can find VOTI Detection at Intersec beginning on Sunday, January 19th at Exhibitor space S2 A36

About Intersec

https://intersec.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding VOTI Detection and its business. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of VOTI Detection, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of VOTI Detection believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the threat detection technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business of VOTI Detection, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although VOTI Detection has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and VOTI Detection does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information: Michael Ickman, Chief Financial Officer, (514) 782-1566, [email protected]

