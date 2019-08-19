Voti Detection Inc. Receives STAC Approval for Scanners

French Civil Aviation Authority approval will allow for significant growth in the European market

MONTREAL, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, announced today that it's model XR3D-60, XR3D-7 and XR3D-100 scanners have received STAC (Service Technique L'aviation Civile/French Civil Aviation Authority) certification.

"This is an extremely important development for VOTI and one that will allow us to move forward significantly with our plan for growth in the European market," commented Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection, "STAC certification involves the highest and most rigorous testing standards in Europe. We are extremely pleased that all three of our models stood up to these tests and can now be marketed not only in France and other European countries but in certain African countries as well."

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

For further information: Michael Ickman, Chief Financial Officer, (514) 782-1566, IR@votidetection.com

