MONTREAL, March 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, announced today that it had received an order from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, a division of the country's Ministry of Finance and the country's highest customs authority, for 10 XR3D-6D X-ray scanning systems. Deliveries on the order are expected to fall within the second quarter of FY2022.

"This first-time contract from India Customs is a highly strategic win for our company." commented Daniel Menard, Chief Operating Officer of VOTI Detection, "This is a breakthrough order in a market that holds tremendous growth potential for our X-ray scanning systems. Our superior technology and value proposition led to this order and we are looking forward to working very closely with India Customs to meet their X-ray scanning requirements over the coming years." Menard continued, "Our success working with CBSA has allowed for us to establish ourselves as players within this important market vertical. We look forward to continuing to growth on the international level."

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

