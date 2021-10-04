MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, today announced that the Board of Directors has granted 500,000 stock options and 155,932 restricted share units to a new executive officer under the Corporation's stock option and restricted share unit plans.

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

SOURCE VOTI Detection Inc.

For further information: Daniel Menard, Chief Operating Officer, (514) 782-1566, [email protected]

Related Links

www.votidetection.com

