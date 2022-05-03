VOTI DETECTION ANNOUNCES RESOLUTION APPROVALS FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

MONTREAL, May 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, announced today that all resolutions proposed to its shareholders at its annual meeting of shareholders held on Friday April 29, 2022 were approved, including the re-election of its directors, the approval of its stock option plan and the amendment to its restricted share unit and deferred share unit plans to increase the number of common shares reserved for issuance thereunder, on a combined basis, from 2,650,000 common shares to 3,850,000 common shares.

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

