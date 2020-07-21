US Based Distributor a Leader in the Distribution of X-Ray Scanners

MONTREAL, July 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, announced that they had entered into a distribution agreement with Pemica Inc. of Miami, Florida for the sale of VOTI Detection's full line of market disrupting X-Ray scanners.

Pemica has 25 years of experience in the X-Ray market and was previously a long time distributor for X-Ray scanners manufactured by a leading competitor of VOTI's. The Company has operations in Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. It's area of expertise is the design and execution of security solutions for companies in the public and private sector through the sales, rental and maintenance of security equipment.

"Partnering with Pemica for the distribution of our scanners is a very positive development for VOTI," commented Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection, "Pemica is a leader in the market for security systems and we believe that the combination of our technology and customer friendly user experience along with their expertise and track record for success in the market will be a truly winning formula for both of us. The fact that Pemica has chosen to partner with VOTI as a replacement for its long standing relationship with one of our leading competitors, is a real vote of confidence in our ability to produce a market leading security product. We expect an immediate impact on our order flow due to this key partnership."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with VOTI Detection" commented Andres Eloy De Leon, President of Pemica. "We were drawn to VOTI's technology that produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-Ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. We are very excited to be able to offer this industry leading 3D Perspective technology to our customers."

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

