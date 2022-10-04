Vortex Metals To Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will attend the 121 Mining Investment conference on October 6th and 7th, 2022 in New York, USA. The conference is New York's the largest dedicated mining investment event. The event will be in its physical format for October with two-days of 1-on-1 meetings matching projects to investors and investment capital. The conference is packed with market intelligence and investment ideas, and participation is limited to selected investment professionals and mining executives.

Vikas Ranjan, the Co-Founder and CEO of Vortex Metals Inc states, "Vortex is excited to introduce our new VMS projects within this emerging copper-gold VMS camp in southern Oaxaca, Mexico. We are especially excited to educate investors about the opportunity that lies at the two-flagship drill ready sites, Riqueza Marina and Zaachila. The company will continue to advance these projects through further geological work as well as exploration drilling. The leadership team of Vortex Metal believes that the Company is well positioned for the potential discovery of an entirely new copper-gold mining camp at our flagship properties Riqueza Marina and Zaachila, in southern Mexico."

About Vortex Mines Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is the parent company of Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., which is the owner of a 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties (Riqueza Marina and Zaachila) in the state of Oaxaca, and a third high-potential gold property (El Rescate) in the state of Puebla. The Oaxaca projects incorporate the most highly prospective areas of high-grade copper mineralized surface exposures ('gossans') and prominent gravity anomalies along an emerging copper-gold VMS belt that includes Minaurum Gold's (TSXV: MGG) Santa Marta project.

For further information: Vikas Ranjan, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Email: [email protected], Phone: 416-605-7024