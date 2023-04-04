VORTEX METALS RECEIVES DTC ELEGIBILITY

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTC: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Shares") are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC Eligibility makes the Shares more accessible to investors in the United States.

The company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB, under symbol "VMSSF".

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC Eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities, speeding up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vikas Ranjan, Chief Executive Officer of VMS commented: "With the commencement of trading on the OTCQB Market, I am pleased to announce that Vortex Metals common shares are now DTC eligible, which will make the trading of our stock quicker, simpler and cheaper for wide group of investors throughout North America." This is a logical step for the company's capital markets strategy as the company is involved in the potential discovery of an entirely new copper-gold Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) belt in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico. We are eager to reach to a wider investors' audience with our investment story Mr Ranjan further commented.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is the parent company of Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., which is the owner of a 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties (Riqueza Marina and Zaachila) in the state of Oaxaca, and a third high-potential gold property (El Rescate) in the state of Puebla. The Oaxaca projects incorporate the most highly prospective areas of high-grade copper mineralized surface exposures ('gossans') and prominent gravity anomalies along an emerging copper VMS belt that includes Minaurum Gold's (TSXV: MGG) Santa Marta project.

For further information: Vikas Ranjan, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Email: [email protected], Phone: 416-605-7024