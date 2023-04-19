Vortex Metals Receives Community Approval for Environmental and Surface Geological Baseline Study at Flagship Zaachila Copper Project

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTC: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on April 16th 2023, the local community residing at the Zaachila project, held a general assembly and approved the augmentation of an environmental baseline study, including biological studies and surface geological work for targeting at the company's flagship Zaachila Copper project, located in Southern Oaxaca, Mexico.

Figure 1. Zaachila Project Area and Surface Copper Mineralization. (CNW Group/Vortex Metals) Figure 2. Geo Chemical Anomalies at Zaachila Project (CNW Group/Vortex Metals)

Under the direction of Mexican environmental firm Ambiental y Social Servicios Integrales (ASSI), the baseline study will focus on gathering data on 7 land uses as defined by the National Institute of Statistics Geography (INEGI), and informatics. The study will be developed during a 30-day period by a group of 10 environmental specialists supported by field assistants from the local community, and it will involve a total area of 500 Ha.

This study will provide the basis for an environmental diagnosis that will be presented to the local community as a tool to protect their environment and to the Federal Environmental Office, The Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT), in the form of an EIA study for approval of advanced mineral exploration activities.

Previous mineral exploration activities at the Zaachila project identified significant anomalous copper mineralization followed by a geochemical targeting analysis by world-renowned Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) expert and Vortex Metals' advisor, Jim Franklin.

Geochemical Anomalies at Zaachila:

Surface copper mineralization occurs along a >5 km trend in stratigraphic horizons adjacent to a trondhjemite complex





1.5 x 1 km gravity anomaly is located adjacent to the most persistent and extensive copper-in-rock anomalies





Pronounced 3 km linear magnetic low is centered directly beneath the most persistent and extensive surface copper mineralization





The mineralized system at Zaachila is classified by Franklin as 'bimodal mafic' – similar to the Noranda Camp (Canada) deposits, and the large VMS deposits in Latin America including Tambo Grande, San Nicholas and Campo Morado.

Project Geologist, Rob Johansing has also recommended that the Company complete geological mapping, sampling and trenching. Followed by surface impact definition that will be needed for drill permitting.

Vortex Metals' Chief Executive Officer Vikas Ranjan commented, "This community approval is the result of Vortex Metals systematic and responsible community engagement process designed to ensure respect, transparency and sustainability in the relation of the company with its stakeholders and shareholders. We are very pleased with the community's approval of environmental works at the Zaachila project, and with the support from local stakeholders. We believe that with future submission of an EIA study, Vortex will be a step closer to exploring multiple high-grade copper targets identified by our co-founder and leading geologist, the late Dave Jones."

About Vortex Mines Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is the parent company of Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., which is the owner of a 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties (Riqueza Marina and Zaachila) in the state of Oaxaca, and a third high-potential gold property (El Rescate) in the state of Puebla. The Oaxaca projects incorporate the most highly prospective areas of high-grade copper mineralized surface exposures ('gossans') and prominent gravity anomalies along an emerging copper VMS belt that includes Minaurum Gold's (TSXV:MGG) Santa Marta project.

