Vortex Metals Provides Update on Stakeholder Engagement

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on stakeholder engagement activities as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies moving forward. It is the Company's strong belief that sound social and environmental governance is the pillar of any successful mineral exploration project.

Since April 2022, Vortex has been focusing on identifying, engaging, and informing community stakeholders of its projects in Southern Mexico. As a result, more than one hundred key landowners and land users (in seven communities and their authorities) have been identified and educated on the mineral exploration activities, risks, and benefits.

The Company's proposal is based on the following key features:

Protecting the environment, conducting exploration work in areas previously impacted by human activity. Projects of social benefit for local communities in education, health, and environment. Employing and training local community residents for field exploration activities. Inviting community representatives to routinely visit worksites. Consulting with local communities as every major milestone of exploration is crossed.

Vortex has been carrying out forums to disclose the mineral exploration project and its implications. All forums conducted have been successful and well received; more stakeholders agree with the project as they hear and discuss the Company's presentation and proposal.

We expect the stakeholders' support to continue growing as the engagement process advances, and the general assembly confirms and seals the agreements.

Chief Executive Officer Vikas Ranjan commented, "We are very proud of our stakeholder engagement program and are confident that it will lead to a strong social license benefitting the Company for years to come, as it advances the exploration and potential discovery of an entirely new Copper Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) belt in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico."

About Vortex Mines Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is the parent company of Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., which is the owner of a 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties (Riqueza Marina and Zaachila) in the state of Oaxaca, and a third high-potential gold property (El Rescate) in the state of Puebla. The Oaxaca projects incorporate the most highly prospective areas of high-grade copper mineralized surface exposures ('gossans') and prominent gravity anomalies along an emerging copper VMS belt that includes Minaurum Gold's (TSXV:MGG) Santa Marta project.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

