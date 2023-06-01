Vortex Metals Completes Field Work for Environmental Study and Advances Surface Geological Investigations

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTC: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the field work for the Environmental Baseline Study (EBS) conducted at its Zaachila Copper project in Southern Oaxaca, Mexico. The study was conducted under the guidance of Mexican environmental firm Ambiental y Social Servicios Integrales (ASSI), composed of 10 environmental specialists focused on fauna and flora.

The field work commenced on May 16th, following the local community's approval of the comprehensive EBS, which includes biological studies and surface geological work. Throughout the field program, the team of environmental specialists worked in close coordination with the local community, as well as the company's senior geologist Rob Johansing and community relations consultant Jorge Mario Rios, ensuring effective collaboration with the local authorities. The flora and fauna component of the field program was completed on May 27 while the geologic studies are anticipated to be completed before September 1st.

The field work involved five specialized teams focusing on specific areas: reptiles and amphibians, mammals, fish, birds and flora. Baseline sampling activities encompassed the area proposed for drilling as well as the surrounding area to assure the broader eco-system was sufficiently defined. Sampling efforts considered the specific land uses identified by the National Institute of Statistics, Geography, and Information (INEGI). The study results will be analyzed to assess the biodiversity across project area. This information is foundational in the preparation of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) that SEMARNAT requires for the evaluation and approval of exploration drilling.

Vikas Ranjan, Chief Executive Officer of Vortex Metals, emphasized the significance of this comprehensive analysis, stating, "The results of this study will be an integral part of the EIA that Vortex Metals will submit in the coming weeks, bringing us one step closer to advancing the Zaachila copper project for mineral exploration of the previously identified significant anomalous copper mineralization."

Concurrent with the EBS, geologic studies were initiated and are focusing on the roughly >5km copper-in-rock anomaly hosted by a package of sub-marine volcanic breccia and debris deposits intercalated with 'exhalite' beds or lenses. This package is located near the southern margin of a roughly parallel trondjhemitic intrusive complex and contains rocks with high contents of base metals and volatile elements (Sb, As). Owing to the development of a thin saprolite profile and oxidation of the sulfides, a trenching program has been initiated and will attempt to open numerous exposures where historical sampling has been conducted. The program will better define geologic continuity and sites for proposed drilling required for completion of the Environmental Impact Study. All work is being conducted by teams from the community of Zaachila.

Qualified Person / Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is the parent company of Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., which is the owner of a 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties (Riqueza Marina and Zaachila) in the state of Oaxaca, and a third high-potential gold property (El Rescate) in the state of Puebla. The Oaxaca projects incorporate the most highly prospective areas of high-grade copper mineralized surface exposures ('gossans') and prominent gravity anomalies along an emerging copper VMS belt that includes Minaurum Gold's (TSXV:MGG) Santa Marta project.

Forward-Looking Statements

