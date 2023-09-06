Vortex Metals Completes Environmental Study at Zaachila Copper Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTC: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the environmental study at its Zaachila copper project in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico. This achievement represents a pivotal milestone in the project's responsible advancement.

In May 2023, Vortex Metals initiated comprehensive environmental and surface geological studies at the Zaachila copper project as part of its commitment to sustainable exploration. Guided by Ambiental y Social Servicios Integrales (ASSI), a respected Mexican environmental firm, the study involved a team of 10 environmental specialists and local field assistants that collected crucial biological data across 500 hectares. Additional geological data has also been collected by Vortex geologists to support the location of proposed drill sites, environmental mitigation and subsequent reclamation.

The outcomes of the now-completed study will form the basis of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, to be submitted to the Federal Environmental Office, SEMARNAT. This report will support Vortex Metals' application for advanced mineral exploration activities, including drilling, as it advances its pursuit of high-grade copper targets identified in earlier geochemical targeting analyses.

This achievement was made possible through the support of the surrounding community, following a general assembly meeting where approval was granted for the study. The study's findings will play a significant role in safeguarding the local environment and fostering mutual benefits for both the community and Vortex Metals.

Vikas Ranjan, Chief Executive Officer of VMS, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "The completion of the environmental study at the Zaachila project underscores Vortex's commitment to responsible exploration and environmental stewardship. With the endorsement of local stakeholders, this achievement brings us closer to realizing the full potential of the project through the potential discovery of high-grade copper targets, and further solidifies our dedication to sustainable practices."

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is the parent company of Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., which is the owner of a 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties (Riqueza Marina and Zaachila) in the state of Oaxaca, and a third high-potential gold property (El Rescate) in the state of Puebla. The Oaxaca projects incorporate the most highly prospective areas of high-grade copper mineralized surface exposures ('gossans') and prominent gravity anomalies along an emerging copper VMS belt that includes Minaurum Gold's (TSXV:MGG) Santa Marta project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including permitting approvals, any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vortex Metals

For further information: Vikas Ranjan, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Email: [email protected], Phone: 416-605-7024