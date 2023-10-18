Vortex Metals Announces Attendance at the 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) (OTC: VMSSF) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City, occurring on October 23-24.

121 Mining Investment New York is set to host over 80 mining companies along with more than 300 sophisticated investors. The two-day event features pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings, providing an exclusive opportunity for networking and deal-making.

Vikas Ranjan, Chief Executive Officer of Vortex Metals commented, "We are pleased to be part of the 121 Mining Investment series. Vortex Metals is keen on increasing its visibility and reach within the North American shareholder community. I am looking forward to engaging with our existing investors and building new relationships in New York."

Vortex metals trades on the OTCQB, under symbol "VMSSF" and is eligible to be electronically cleared and settled in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC Eligibility makes the Shares more accessible to investors in the United States.

About 121 Mining Investment

The conference is a part of the global 121 Mining Investment series that connects management teams from mining companies with portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups, and family offices. The event facilitates private in-person 1-2-1 meetings, offering an efficient platform for networking and capital matching.

Each edition of the conference series promises two days of pre-scheduled meetings that match projects with investment capital, alongside programs filled with market intelligence and investment ideas. Participation is limited to investment professionals and mining company executives, ensuring a focused and productive environment for all attendees.

121 Mining Investment has a growing global presence with events in major financial hubs including London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore, Melbourne, and Hong Kong. The series also offers online editions throughout the year for wider accessibility.

Investors interested in attending the 121 Mining Investment New York Conference can register for a free pass here.

About Vortex Metals Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is the parent company of Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., which is the owner of a 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties (Riqueza Marina and Zaachila) in the state of Oaxaca, and a third high-potential gold property (El Rescate) in the state of Puebla. The Oaxaca projects incorporate the most highly prospective areas of high-grade copper mineralized surface exposures ('gossans') and prominent gravity anomalies along an emerging copper VMS belt that includes Minaurum Gold's (TSXV: MGG) Santa Marta project.

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information: Vikas Ranjan, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Email: [email protected], Phone: 416-605-7024