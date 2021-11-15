Volvo XC40 and V60 recognized with 2022 AutoTrader.ca awards

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Volvo XC40 and V60 have once again been named winners in their respective categories for the 2022 AutoTrader.ca Awards.

Experts at AutoTrader.ca recognize vehicles for value, innovation, performance, comfort, technology, and ultimate desirability. The AutoTrader.ca Awards jury reviews every vehicle on the market to determine the top candidates in each category that they can confidently recommend to Canadians.

First introduced in 2018, the Volvo XC40, now also available as a full-electric, was recognized as the best subcompact Luxury SUV for its smart packaging, clever features, stylish design, and sophisticated powertrains.

"The Volvo XC40 is a perennial favourite among our judges…even though this is Volvo's most affordable model, it feels every bit as luxurious and high quality as its more premium vehicles," said Jodi Lai, Editor-In-Chief, AutoTrader.ca

The Volvo V60/V60 Cross Country earned the top pick for the Wagon category, and was spotlighted for its versatility, active safety, and diversity of available powertrains.

"It makes so much sense that the Volvo V60 and V60 Cross Country won this award – Volvo pioneered the wagon segment and the V60 lineup is a shining example of the best this segment has to offer," said Jodi Lai.

Volvo is not new to the AutoTrader.ca Awards, with a total of six wins since 2018. The XC40 and V60 have received consecutive praise from AutoTrader.ca, taking home top spots in their respective categories in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

The expert led AutoTrader.ca award categories are evaluated by a jury of over 20 automotive journalists against 12 specific criteria including overall excellence, value, innovation, technology, user-friendliness, performance, engineering, driver satisfaction, design, safety, quality, and efficiency – weighted according to segment.

"We are very proud to be recognized for yet another series of AutoTrader.ca awards," said Matt Girgis, managing director, Volvo Car Canada Ltd. "The XC40 and V60 are bold, expressive choices for consumers who are passionate about safety, sustainability, and segment-leading design."

The full list of AutoTrader.ca award winners for 2022 can be found at www.autotrader.ca/awards.

Additional information on the XC40 SUV and V60 Wagon can be found at www.volvocars.com/en-ca.

About Volvo Car Canada Ltd.

Volvo Car Canada Ltd. is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden. VCCL provides marketing, sales, parts, service, technology and training support to the 38 Volvo automobile retailers across Canada. For more information please refer to the Volvo Cars Canada media website at: www.media.volvocars.com/ca/en-ca

Keywords:

Sales Volumes, Mission

SOURCE Volvo Car Canada Ltd.

For further information: Lucas Dias, Corporate Communications Manager, 647-702-6618, [email protected]

Related Links

volvocars.ca

