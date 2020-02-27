Volvo Trucks Launches New Generation of Heavy-duty Trucks With the Driver in Focus

An expected growing demand for transport is putting pressure on the availability of skilled drivers worldwide. In Europe, for example, estimates show that around 20 percent of all driver jobs are vacant. To help customers recruit and retain the best drivers, Volvo Trucks has focused strongly on developing the new trucks to make them safer, more efficient and more attractive working tools for qualified drivers.

"Drivers who handle their truck safely and efficiently are an invaluable asset to any transport company. Responsible driving behaviour can help reduce CO 2 emissions and fuel costs, as well as helping reduce the risk of accidents, injury and unplanned downtime. Our new trucks will help drivers work even more safely and productively and give our customers stronger arguments when competing to attract the best drivers," continues Roger Alm.

The various truck models in Volvo Trucks' range are available with many different cab models and can be optimised for a wide range of applications. In long-haul trucks, the cab is often the driver's second home. In regional transport trucks it often serves as a mobile office, while in construction the trucks are robust, practical work tools. Therefore, visibility, comfort, ergonomics, noise level, manoeuvrability and safety were key focal points when developing all the new truck models. The truck exterior has also been upgraded to reflect the new trucks' properties and create an attractive overall design.

New cab, offering more space and improved visibility – Volvo FM and Volvo FMX

The new Volvo FM and Volvo FMX have a brand new cab, as well as many of the same instrument display functions as their larger Volvo counterparts. Their interior volume has been increased by up to one cubic meter, providing better comfort and more working room. The visibility is now even better due to larger windows, a lowered door line and new mirrors.

Efficient engines and alternative drivelines

Both the environment and economics are important factors for haulage companies. As there will not be one singular energy source that addresses all climate change issues, and since different transport segments and assignments will require a variety of solutions, several types of drivelines will continue to exist in parallel for the foreseeable future.

In many markets, the Volvo FH and Volvo FM are available with the Euro 6 compliant gas-powered LNG engine that offers fuel efficiency and performance on par with that of Volvo's equivalent diesel trucks, but with a far lower climate impact. The gas engine can run on either biogas, which cuts CO 2 by up to 100 percent, or natural gas which reduces CO 2 emissions by up to 20 percent when compared with Volvo's equivalent diesel trucks. This relates to emissions from the vehicle during usage, known as tank to wheel.

