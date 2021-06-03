Voltaiq Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Ground-breaking Battery Analytics Platform, Enterprise Battery Intelligence™

"Voltaiq's productized advanced analytics solutions offer purpose-built tools that seamlessly scale its customers' battery design capabilities, enabling them to consistently deliver products with industry–leading performance and reliability within the desired time–frame and budget, " noted Vijay Wilfred, Senior Research Analyst. "The solution has found high adoption among global leaders in the electric vehicle, energy storage, battery manufacturing, and consumer electronics spaces."

Voltaiq's EBI platform automatically collects and stores customer data in a centralized location while harmonizing data from disparate sources into a common format. From this raw data, it generates more than 80 different statistics and extracts key performance indicators of the state of health and charge for customer battery systems. The platform helps customers analyze and translate large quantities of increasingly complex battery data into actionable insights, significantly improving the efficiency and speed of its customers' product development processes. The company achieves this acceleration by automating 90% of battery analysis tasks and providing 1000X faster access to insights. For instance, Voltaiq drastically reduced the analysis time for one of its big three Detroit automotive customers from four hours down to nine seconds with its software solution. Furthermore, Voltaiq developed management-level dashboards to equip customers with the tools needed to track overall productivity and utilization across all product lifecycle stages.

The company's software offers companies several significant benefits, such as faster supplier qualification, rapid product launch, reduced production ramp time, increased production yield, predictive maintenance, and optimized warranties and residual values. Its software solutions also improve its customers' returns on investment by decreasing product costs, ensuring accurate product and warranty pricing, supporting resale values, and increasing margins. Significantly, its solution has all the governance in place to guarantee data quality and safety in accordance with stringent corporate standards and security policies.

"Voltaiq sets itself apart by having the only enterprise software platform that successfully connects information silos and enables organization-wide integration by bringing cross-functional teams and battery data together," noted Sama Suwal, Best Practices Research Analyst. "Its product leadership, innovation, and growing customer base position it for solid growth in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Voltaiq, Inc.

Voltaiq is the industry's first Enterprise Battery Intelligence (EBI) platform — empowering organizations to make the most of their battery data. The EBI platform is the only purpose-built, fully automated software solution that systematically gathers and mines troves of battery data for insights—providing a window into real-time battery function and a detailed vision of future performance and behavior. Industry leaders rely on Voltaiq: from consumer electronics, transportation, grid-scale energy storage and medical devices, to the battery cells themselves. For more information, please visit www.voltaiq.com.

