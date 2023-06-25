Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Personnel Change and Status Update on Outstanding Filings

TORONTO, June 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) is pleased to announce that Alice Margulies, CA, CPA, has been appointed as the Company's interim CFO effective June 8, 2023, bringing her professional expertise in junior mining audit. Ms. Margulies takes over from Nickolas Mah whose resignation as CFO was effective the day prior.

The Company further announces that in consultation with Ms. Margulies and its auditors, it has revised the expected date for filing its outstanding annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the required certifications (the "Issuer Statements") to July 31, 2023.

As was previously announced on May 5, 2023, the Company's application for a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), made on April 18, 2023, was granted by the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") effective May 2, 2023.

Said application for an MCTO was made on the basis that the Company was unable to file the Issuer Statements on or before the prescribed filing deadline of May 1, 2023. The Company underwent a business combination transaction in its last financial year (the completion of which was previously announced on March 11, 2022), adding to the complexity of the audit of the Issuer Statements and contributing to the filing delay. The Company's recent change of auditors has also contributed to the delay.

The MCTO prohibits trading in securities of the Company by its CEO and CFO until the Issuer Statements are filed and the MCTO is lifted. While the MCTO remains in effect, the general public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed securities. By its terms, the MCTO will be revoked two business days following the receipt by the OSC of all filings the Company is required to make under Ontario securities law, or further order of the OSC.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out under Sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 until the Issuer Statements are filed.

About Voltage Metals

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Jay Freeman, Chairman and Director, Voltage Metals Corp., [email protected]