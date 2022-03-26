Voltage Metals Announces Resignation of Darryl Levitt as Corporate Secretary and Director

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Voltage Metals Corp. (formerly, Mansa Exploration Inc.) (CSE: VOLT) announces that Mr. Darryl Levitt has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company, effective March 25, 2022, in order to focus on other business endeavours. The company wishes to thank Darryl for his service.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the timing of the commencement of trading on the CSE and the business and operations of the Company and Voltage Metals. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and Voltage Metals and the timely receipt of CSE approval. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the state of the regulatory environment, and the delay or failure to receive CSE approval. Please refer to the Listing Statement for more details on the risks faced by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

