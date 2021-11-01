Volcom Partners with Selina to Build a New Surf Community Across Portugal, Mexico, South and Central America

The California-Born Lifestyle Brand Partners with Global Experiential Hospitality Company to Launch Selina x Volcom Surf Club

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand owner, marketing and entertainment company, today announced a long-term partnership for Volcom, an iconic board sports brand, with Selina, the fast-growing hospitality and experiential brand targeting Millennial and Gen Z travelers worldwide.

The widespread adoption of the remote work lifestyle is quickly evolving the concept of physical workspaces and flexible accommodations around the world. Through this partnership, Selina and Volcom have joined forces to target the remote working and living space for a growing market of active, economically conscious and socially minded nomadic lifestyles.

Selina x Volcom Surf Club is a new holistic experience created for young professionals and surf enthusiasts. The first club is slated to open this fall with five additional locations planned to open in key surfing destinations across the region including Sayulita, Mexico; Florianopolis, Brazil; Peniche, Portugal; Santa Teresa & Jaco, Costa Rica; and Bocas del Toro, Panama.

"We are excited about this partnership as it creates a new vertical for Volcom and engages the next wave of modern professionals," said Wesley Chu, SVP of APAC, Spyder and Volcom at ABG, owner of the brand. "Through this partnership, we are able to stay true to our mission of connecting our fans through the pursuit of a passion for surfing."

The Selina X Volcom Surf Clubs will be designed to provide guests and locals an immersive cultural experience through food, spirits, music, art, and events. A wide range of activities will also be offered, including private and group surf lessons, surf camps, excursions, retreats, and equipment rentals. The club will also host seasonal surf events, competitions and community meetups to cultivate an authentic cultural experience at every destination. Additionally, Selina and Volcom are collaborating on a limited capsule collection, which will be customized for each location. The apparel includes surf-club destination specific hoodies, t-shirts and hats, which will be available for purchase in the correlating locations.

"Surfing has always been a primary focus at Volcom since the beginning," said Ryan Immegart, CMO at Volcom. "Selina has an exceptional ability to foster unique communities in their co-working destinations through experience and engagement. We are excited to build on that and inspire surfers from all walks of life to be immersed in our culture through a truly special partnership."

"Our mission is to provide the lifestyle and community that our guests aspire to as much of the corporate world continues to embrace remote work options," said Ariel Levinsohn, VP of Global Brands and Creative at Selina. "We have been working with Volcom and our team of local experts to curate amazing amenities and experiences that allow our guests to move seamlessly from work to play and from sport to leisure. We are thrilled to unveil our first location in Peniche, Portugal and look forward to expanding our footprint in more surf communities in the coming months."

About Volcom

Inspired by the creative spirit, Volcom was founded as a clothing company rooted in skateboarding, surfing and snowboarding. Building upon the foundation of sport culture, Volcom also supports initiatives in music and the arts and lives by the mantra 'True To This' as a rallying cry for persistent rebels and creatives that follow their passions. Volcom creates meaningful products for men, women, and kids across a variety of categories including outdoor, swim, skate, denim, fashion and more. Volcom is available in more than 100 direct-to-consumer retail outposts globally and has distribution in hundreds of specialty retail and department store locations.

About Selina

Selina is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of Millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in 2015, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes 116 open or secured properties across 20 countries. For further information on Selina, visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram or Facebook.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 30 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 6,300* freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®*, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®. Pending acquisition in Q1 2022*.

