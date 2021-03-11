VoIP.ms Receives 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

VoIP.ms Recognized for Product Innovation

MONTREAL, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- VoIP.ms, the Most Feature-Rich VoIP Provider, announced today that TMCnet, a global integrated media company, named VoIP.ms as a recipient of a 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

VoIP.ms is a cloud-based communication provider offering a state-of-the-art phone service, a plenitude of features, and award-winning customer support.

"Receiving this award is an honour and an excellent recognition for the team's outstanding and continuous efforts. We have one clear goal at VoIP.ms: provide the best communication experience to our customers and resellers," commented Khan Chau, Chief Executive Officer at VoIP.ms.

"This award is a great statement for VoIP.ms," said David Rouleau, VoIP.ms Chief Operating Officer. "We will keep on pushing and listening to our customer feedback to offer innovative features and new possibilities!"

"Our engagement and innovation pace will allow us to maintain this coveted position of the Most Feature-Rich VoIP provider on the market!" added David.

About VoIP.ms

Founded in 2007, VoIP.ms is a Canadian voice over internet protocol (VoIP) bring-your-own-device provider headquartered in Montreal, Canada with over 80,000 happily satisfied customers namely cPanel, ICON Health & Fitness, Toys"R"Us and others. VoIP.ms provides a vast range of standard telephony features, as well as enhanced communication features to simplify both business and residential communications such as local, DID numbers in 60+ countries. It also offers Free Porting across U.S. and Canada for local & toll-free DIDs, termination (outgoing calls) in over 125 countries across the globe, toll-free numbers, and services such as E911, SMS, virtual fax and virtual PRIs. For more information on VoIP.ms, please visit https://voip.ms.

Contact:

Amin Djema

Marketing Manager

888-686-4767

[email protected]

SOURCE VoIP.ms