Vodex powers up with $2 million seed investment for Gen AI Sales Boost

BENGALURU, India, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- Vodex, a pioneering Gen AI company, today announced that it has raised $2 million in a seed round from Unicorn India Ventures, and Pentathlon Ventures. Vodex was previously backed by 100X.VC and has achieved a remarkable $1 million ARR in less than a year.

Vodex raises $2 million in Seed Funding Generative AI powered virtual sales agent

Since 2022, Vodex has been helping businesses in the USA and Canada with their outbound calling needs using their in-house Gen AI-powered solution. Co-founded by Anshul Shrivastava (CEO) and Kumar Saurav (CTO), Vodex's technology creates natural-sounding voice conversations that feel just like talking to a real person. This helps businesses connect with customers better, making operations smoother and customer engagement stronger.

Commenting on the capital infusion, the founders Anshul & Kumar stated that, "This investment is a game-changer. It validates the power of Generative AI to transform sales and the confidence investors have in Vodex's ability to lead that charge. Our solution empowers businesses to close deals faster, at scale, and all while providing a natural, engaging experience for customers. We can't wait for the next chapter of Vodex!"

Vodex will deploy the funds towards product and global expansion initiatives. The company plans to scale their business in the next one year with its sights set on the launch of Vodex 3.0 version in a few months.

Bhaskar Majumdar, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, says, "We see disruptive capabilities in Vodex to emerge as a formidable player by applying the power of Gen AI and SaaS to help enterprises manage their CRM engagements more efficiently."

Vodex's journey has been marked by perseverance and a commitment to innovation. The company has overcome industry wide challenges and emerged as a leader in the Gen AI-powered sales space.

Managing Partner of Pentathlon Ventures, Mr Saurabh said, "We are super excited to be working with Kumar and Anshul. They are onto something big by making AI sales agents a reality. Their speed and agility in the fast-evolving AI landscape will keep them ahead and help them emerge as winners!"

Powered with technological advancements and continuous fusion of new AI based changes Vodex continues to be the leader in their in-house Gen AI technology, ensuring its AI salesperson is even more sophisticated, impactful, and future ready.

About Vodex

Vodex aims to develop Generative AI-powered virtual sales agents for natural, human-like conversations and automated sales processes. Their technology allows businesses to engage customers through authentic phone conversations, enhancing sales and customer interaction.

About Unicorn India Ventures:

Started in 2016 by Bhaskar Majumdar and Anil Joshi, Unicorn India Ventures is a technology focused early-stage venture fund that invests capital in emerging and visionary startups.

About Pentathlon Ventures:

Pentathlon Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund, specializes in the dynamic B2B SaaS segment within the Indian startup ecosystem. By harnessing the region's innovation, talent, and cost-effectiveness, Pentathlon Ventures aims to develop globally competitive products.

Links

https://vodex.ai/book-meeting/sales/

https://vodex.ai/

https://pentathlon.vc/

https://www.unicornivc.com/

Contact our team at [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378643/Vodex_raises_2_million_dollars.jpg

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378644/Vodex_Launch_Video.mp4

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276184/4629754/Vodex_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vodex

For further information: Anshul Shrivastava Email: [email protected]; Pritika Khanna; Email: [email protected], +91-7075043701