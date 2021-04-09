VM Hotel Acquisition Corp. Announces Class a Restricted Voting Shares and Warrants to Commence Trading Separately on April 12, 2021

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Class A Restricted Voting Shares to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "VMH.U" and Warrants to trade under the symbol "VMH.WT.U"

TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - VM Hotel Acquisition Corp. ("VM Hotel") announces that the securities comprising VM Hotel's Class A restricted voting units (TSX: VMH.V), being one Class A restricted voting share (each, a "Class A Restricted Voting Share") and one-half of a share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), will commence trading separately on the Toronto Stock Exchange on April 12, 2021. The Class A Restricted Voting Shares and Warrants will trade under the symbols "VMH.U" and "VMH.WT.U", respectively.

About VM Hotel Acquisition Corp.

VM Hotel is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting a qualifying acquisition within a specified period of time.

