Vizsla Resources Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Michael Konnert, President & CEO, Vizsla Resources Corp. (VZLA), joined Steven Mills, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Vizsla Resources is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Vizsla Resources Corp. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on September 21, 2018.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited