Vizsla Makes Second Discovery Drilling 1,245 G/T Silver Equiv. Over 1.5 Metres Within 421 G/T Silver Equiv. Over 6.75 Metres at Panuco, Mexico

421 g/t silver equivalent (231.0 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver and 2.19 g/t gold) over 6.75 metres ("m") from 286.40m including;

Note: All numbers are rounded and widths represent downhole lengths. True widths are estimated at 56% of the downhole lengths. Silver equivalent is calculated using the following formula: Silver-equivalent = ((Au_g/t x 52.48) + (Ag_g/t x 0.5289) / 0.5627). Metal price assumptions are $17.50 g/t silver and $1,700 g/t gold, recoveries assumptions are 96% gold and 94% silver, based on similar deposit types.

Vice President of Exploration, Charles Funk, commented: "This discovery of high grades and good widths at San Carlos further demonstrates the potential of the Panuco project. With discoveries at two vein corridors over 6 km apart and four drill rigs in operation, the scale of the district is being revealed. Drilling under existing workings continues to prove a viable method for new discoveries. San Carlos has been mined down to the water table and underground sampling defined high grade mineralization that was open beneath the mine workings and this hole intersected the vein 55m below known workings."

Figure 1: Plan map showing location of drill holes, mapped veins and surface and underground sampling at the San Carlos Mine on the Animas vein. Inset shows detail of drill collar locations.

Drilling detail

The San Carlos segment of the Animas Vein Corridor is a roughly north-south trending vein that dips approximately 50 degrees to the west. This represents a significant change in orientation compared to the general northwest trend of the Animas corridor and is likely related to a north – south trending structure that offsets the main trend and localizes mineralization at San Carlos. The geological sequence includes an intrusive diorite unit that structurally overlies an andesitic lapilli tuff unit. The lower contact of the lapilli tuff appears to have been intruded by another diorite unit, and the entire package has been intruded by various andesite to rhyolite dikes.

The mineralized zone of San Carlos is bounded by faults, which typically have clay fault gouge and are themselves bounded by crackle breccia zones away from the mineralization. The mineralized zone is commonly quite wide (up to 30 m) and consists of white quartz hydrothermal breccias with variable amounts of host lithic clasts or locally re-brecciated quartz vein clasts. Multiple pulses of veining have occurred with the best grade material having a grey quartz matrix supporting white or grey vein clasts that cuts the main white quartz breccia zone. The grey quartz has very fine-grained argentite and fine-grained disseminated pyrite, while the white quartz material has lesser irregular amounts of both argentite and pyrite. Locally there are patches with amethyst that is likely a later fracturing event. Once past the footwall fault, there is a zone of decreasing crackle breccia with quartz fill giving way to calcite fill and with weak chlorite alteration of the host diorite or andesite.

Complete table of drillhole intersections

Drillhole From To Width Silver Gold Silver Equivalent (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) AM-20-15 270.95 271.30 0.35 93.5 0.61 144.9 AM-20-16 285.45 301.70 16.25 130.5 1.14 229.0 Incl. 286.40 293.15 6.75 231.0 2.19 421.4 Incl. 286.40 287.90 1.50 821.0 5.08 1,245.5

Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes completed at San Carlos on the Animas vein corridor.

Drilling has been previously completed at the San Carlos Mine by Silverstone Resources Corp. in the mid 2000's. The core is stored at the project and has been reviewed by company geologists, though it was not included in Silverstone's technical reports. It is unclear if the drilling shows the vein continuing at depth with lower grades or the drill holes missed the mineralized zone.

Hole AM-20-15 was drilled to test for a possible shallow northerly plunge to the mineralized zone and intersected a narrow, mineralized vein in the hangingwall and a 4.75m intersection of the main vein. The vein is a well-developed quartz vein but has only anomalous mineralization

Hole AM-20-16 was drilled to test for a more vertical plunge to mineralization and intersected a broad well mineralized vein.

Hole AM-20-17 has been completed but assays are yet to be received. It was designed to test 25m north of the initial discovery and has intersected a similar vein to AM-20-06

Hole AM-20-18 is in progress and is designed to test 25m to the south of the initial discovery.

Figure 2: San Carlos long section, looking east showing underground sampling and the location of Vizsla drill holes.

Prospect Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Hole Depth Napoleon AM-20-15 409581 2588566 855 -63 90 348.0

AM-20-16 409581 2588566 855 -45 130 358.5

Table 2: Drill hole details. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.

About the Panuco project

Vizsla has an option to acquire 100% of the newly-consolidated 9,386.5 Ha Panuco district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The option allows for the acquisition of over 75 km of total vein extent, a 500 tpd mill, 35 kms of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Stewart Harris, P.Geo., an independent consultant for the Company. Mr. Harris is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

