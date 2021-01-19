Vizsla expands Napoleon further towards surface, to depth and to the north at Panuco Project, Mexico

NP-20-42

422 g/t silver equivalent (180.1 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver, 2.27 g/t gold, 0.44% lead and 1.31% zinc) over 11.02 metres ("m") true width from 149.15 m including;



(180.1 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver, 2.27 g/t gold, 0.44% lead and 1.31% zinc) over 11.02 metres ("m") true width from including; 2,383 g/t silver equivalent (974.8 g/t silver, 13.88 g/t gold, 1.63 % lead and 5.83% zinc) over 1.09 m true width from 163.8 m and,

NP-20-31

569 g/t silver equivalent (181.2 g/t silver, 3.75 g/t gold, 0.59% lead and 1.52% zinc) over 3.54 m true width from 47.05m

NP-20-13

561.6 g/t silver equivalent (262.3g/t silver, 2.57 g/t gold, 1.26% lead and 2.0% zinc) over 3.23 m true width from 130.35m

Note: All numbers are rounded and widths represent downhole lengths. Silver equivalent is calculated using the following formula: Silver-equivalent = ((Au_g/t x 52.48) + (Ag_g/t x 0.5289) + (Pb_ppm x 0.0013) + (Zn_ppm x 0.0013)) / 0.5627. Metal price assumptions are $17.50 g/t silver, $1,700 g/t gold, $0.75 pound lead and $0.85 pound zinc, recoveries assumptions are 96% gold, 94% silver, 78% lead and 70% zinc based on similar deposit types. The Company is disclosing results on a silver equivalent basis due to the overall silver dominant nature of mineralization at the Panuco project.

Vizsla President and CEO, Michael Konnert, commented: "We continue to grow the area of mineralization at the Napoleon discovery in all directions with drilling. We are particularly encouraged with the wide zones remaining open in the deepest drilling. The greater Napoleon corridor has significant potential, and the Company continues to expand both the Napoleon zone and the Papayo zone and is adding rigs to systematically explore the entire 2.7 kilometre long vein corridor. Vizsla is well-funded as it continues its aggressive exploration of the Panuco district."

Figure 1: Longitudinal section from Napoleon prospect with all holes labelled and selected intersections shown. All figures including a plan map can be found at the Company's website here www.vizsla.com.

Napoleon Drilling Detail

Drilling has continued to expand the known extents of mineralization at Napoleon. The Company has completed a series of shallow holes above the original discovery zone that has extended mineralization towards surface. Mineralization remains open towards surface and the south in this area.

Step-out holes have also been completed at the northern end of the zone and towards depth where mineralization remains open.

Deeper drilling is continuing at Napoleon as the Company seeks to define the extent of economic mineralization. Assays remain outstanding for deeper holes and drilling has recommenced in 2021 with two rigs – one continuing the deeper drilling and another expanding the zone towards the north.

Complete table of Napoleon drill hole intersections

Drillhole From To Est. True Width Gold Silver Lead Zinc Silver

Equivalent Comment (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (g/t) NP-20-13 130.35 134.2 3.23 2.57 262.3 1.26 2.00 561.6 Results

Previously

Delayed Incl. 132 134.2 1.85 3.11 437.5 2.13 3.14 822.4

NP-20-30 25.5 27.8 1.22 0.76 29.9 0.20 0.33 111.3

And 56.9 60.95 2.15 0.51 32.2 0.03 0.11 81.1

NP-20-31 47.05 59.6 3.54 3.75 181.2 0.59 1.52 568.9

And 74.5 77.9 0.96 1.35 38.4 0.09 0.16 168.2

NP-20-32 45.85 47.25 1.06 0.76 196.1 0.04 0.06 257.3

NP-20-33 55.1 57.25 1.78 0.53 64.1 0.06 0.09 113.6

NP-20-35 Intercepted mine workings

NP-20-37 52.7 53.6 0.51 0.82 88.0 0.08 0.71 177.3

And 66.9 68.2 0.74 0.79 58.1 0.10 0.44 140.6

NP-20-38 91.5 114.0 9.39 1.52 95.7 0.26 0.61 252.0

Incl. 91.5 92.65 0.48 19.00 890.0 2.41 3.56 2,746.6

And 102.05 114 4.99 0.91 83.4 0.20 0.58 181.6

NP-20-39 91.05 94.6 1.40 1.43 140.0 0.22 0.49 281.6

NP-20-42 149.15 165.4 11.02 2.27 180.1 0.44 1.31 421.8

Incl. 149.15 156.6 5.05 1.87 169.3 0.59 1.55 382.8

And 163.8 165.4 1.09 13.88 974.8 1.64 5.83 2,382.8



Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes completed at the Napoleon Discovery.

Drill Collar Information

Prospect Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Hole

Depth Napoleon NP-20-13 403,421 2,587,286 471 -52 298 161

NP-20-30 403,367 2,587,338 489 -55 242 93

NP-20-31 403,367 2,587,338 489 -58 209 104

NP-20-32 403,368 2,587,335 489 -40 210 99

NP-20-33 403,368 2,587,335 489 -43 291 104

NP-20-35 403,367 2,587,337 489 -69 248 44

NP-20-37 403,367 2,587,342 489 -63 293 102

NP-20-38 403,355 2,587,423 506 -77 258 161

NP-20-39 403,355 2,587,423 506 -73 307 144

NP-20-42 403,454 2,587,380 475 -45 254 191

Table 2: Drill hole details. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.

About the Panuco project

Vizsla has an option to acquire 100% of the recently consolidated 9,386.5 Ha Panuco district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The option allows for the acquisition of over 75 km of total vein extent, a 500 tpd mill, 35 kms of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Stewart Harris, P.Geo., an independent consultant for the Company. Mr. Harris is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

