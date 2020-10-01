Vizsla Appoints Veljko Brcic as VP of Corporate Development

(VZLA-TSX-V)

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSX-V: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Veljko Brcic to the role of Vice President of Corporate Development.

Veljko has over eight years of industry experience, most recently as a Senior Associate of the investment team at Pala Investments, a Swiss-based mining focused private equity fund. During his time at Pala, Veljko was involved in the origination, negotiation and due diligence of multiple investments covering a range of commodities - most notably precious and battery metals – geographical locations, and stages of development. He also supported many of Pala's portfolio companies on a range of strategic initiatives, M&A opportunities, and financial planning.

Prior to joining Pala, Veljko spent three years at Sattva Capital, where he supported Canadian mining companies doing business in Latin America. Veljko holds an MBA from HEC Paris and a BCom with honours from UBC. His native language is Spanish.

Michael Konnert, President and CEO stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Veljko to the Vizsla team. In addition to his strong experience and education, he shares the determined entrepreneurial attitude that Vizsla is known for. The Company is looking forward to Veljko's guidance and support in accomplishing Vizsla's goal of becoming a precious metals producer."

Vizsla has consolidated the high-grade Panuco district in Sinaloa, Mexico for the first time in its modern history and is undergoing a 31,300 metre drill program focused on the Napoleon, Cordon del Oro and Animas vein corridors. Vizsla is well funded with over $30M in cashand actively exploring the project.

About the Panuco project

Vizsla has an option to acquire 100% of the newly-consolidated 9,386.5 Ha Panuco district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The option allows for the acquisition of over 75 km of total vein extent, a 500 tpd mill, 35 kms of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

Options Grant

In conjunction with his appointment, Mr. Brcic has been granted 125,000 options at a price of $1.46 and will vest over four years. They are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of the grant and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

