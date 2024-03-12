Vivreau wins best supporting role at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Plays crucial role in hydrating Hollywood's stars

VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Vivreau, a world leader in sustainable hydration dispensers, reprised its role as Vanity Fair Oscar Party hydration partner. The company provided micro-filtered still and sparkling water to Hollywood's finest for the third consecutive year.

Vivreau glass Designer Bottle at Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Each bottle was engraved with a diamond tipped needle and hand painted with a gold filigree paint. (CNW Group/VIVREAU Advanced Water Systems)

"This partnership put sustainable water choices at center stage," comments Drew Hamilton, Vivreau's Managing Director. "It reminds us that local water can be transformed into something even better than the heavily marketed bottled stuff, and at a tiny fraction of the footprint and cost. I hope this partnership inspires people to consider plastic-free solutions."

The event took place on March 10th and featured three of Vivreau's Dispensers to provide on-demand still and sparkling water. Water was served throughout the evening from Vivreau's elegant reusable Designer bottles, custom branded with the Vanity Fair Oscar Party logo. To bring the event's 30th anniversary design to life, each bottle was engraved with a diamond tipped needle and hand painted with a gold filigree paint.

The glass bottles eliminated the need for single-use plastic bottles at the event, furthering Vivreau's goal of tackling the plastic crisis. As a certified "Buy one, Pull one" partner, Vivreau has partnered with 4ocean to pull 5lbs of plastic waste out of the ocean – the equivalent of 144 plastic bottles – for every water dispenser sold.

Designed for use in commercial spaces, Vivreau's portfolio includes both counter-mounted and floor-standing water dispensers, custom branded glass bottles, and all natural flavor enhancers. Vivreau's sophisticated designs are engineered to meet the strict water taste and quality standards of an in-house team of water sommeliers - and Vanity Fair Oscar Party goers.

About Vivreau

Vivreau Water embraces this simple idea: local water can be transformed into something even better than the heavily marketed bottled stuff, and at a tiny fraction of the footprint. In 2009, Vivreau Water revolutionized the sustainable office water dispenser market in North America. Vivreau dispensers connect to already existing water sources to provide delicious, micro-filtered still, sparkling, and hot water without the need for plastic bottles or cans. A familiar name in the hospitality sector for enabling restaurants to bottle and sell their own water, and a common sight in offices and boardrooms across North America as a way of increasing morale and brand awareness, Vivreau continues to grow with innovative new solutions for hygiene-sensitive environments.

Vivreau remains the responsible hydration brand of choice for forward-thinking facilities around the world. For more information on Vivreau, please visit www.vivreauwater.com.

SOURCE VIVREAU Advanced Water Systems

