vivo Unveils Flagship X300 Ultra at MWC 2026: Showcasing Pioneering 400mm Equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra and Announcing Global Availability

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- vivo today offered a first look at its upcoming top-tier imaging flagship, the X300 Ultra, at MWC Barcelona 2026, showcasing its design alongside the industry-leading 400mm Equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra[1], which serves as a key component of its professional photography kit. For the first time, vivo confirmed plans to launch this most advanced X-series model in global markets later this year, further strengthening its influence in both the professional imaging sector and the premium smartphone market.

X300 Ultra made its debut at MWC 2026 together with the 400mm Equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra The Pro-grade Camera Cage

Making its global debut as the industry's only 400mm telephoto extender, the vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen2 Ultra, showcased on-site, pushes the boundaries of mobile imaging with pro-grade optical performance. As mobile imaging shifts toward pro-grade expression, a superior telephoto extender is now defined not just by its reach, but by systemic breakthroughs across magnification, optical performance, stabilization, and structural design. To this end, the X300 Ultra features the industry-leading 400mm-equivalent telephoto extender, achieving an excellent balance between powerful zoom capabilities and its body structure. Co-engineered with ZEISS, the lens is designed to meet APO imaging standards and supports a full 200MP optical output, delivering pristine image quality even at a 1600mm digital crop. Furthermore, with cutting-edge gimbal-grade OIS and motion-tracking focus technology, it delivers an exceptionally stable and precise telephoto experience. This flagship solution drives powerful momentum for professional creators, setting a new bar for ultra-long-range snapshots and mobile telephoto video.

Following the Telephoto Extender, vivo has introduced a pro-grade Camera Cage designed to elevate the video shooting capabilities of X300 Ultra. The expandable cage features an array of cold shoe mounts and quick-release ports for seamless accessory integration, paired with a dual-hand grip to ensure outstanding stability during demanding handheld shoots. To provide precise creative control, the cage further incorporates dedicated physical buttons for tactile shutter and zoom adjustment, while an integrated, multi-level cooling fan maintains peak performance during high-intensity recording. In addition, the External Lens Expansion Frame offers full compatibility with the X300 Ultra Telephoto Extender, rounding out a comprehensive toolkit for professionals.

X300 Ultra builds on vivo's long-standing investment in imaging technologies, spanning optics engineering, computational photography, and system-level optimization. Previous Ultra models have gained broad recognition for their advances in mobile photography and videography, establishing vivo's reputation in high-end mobile imaging. The decision to introduce X300 Ultra to international markets signals vivo's more proactive and confident approach to expanding its presence in the global premium smartphone segment, while reinforcing its vision of bringing its most advanced imaging capabilities to a broader audience worldwide.

Led by the X300 Ultra, vivo's showcase at MWC 2026 underscores its steadfast commitment to pioneering imaging innovation and delivering premium products to a global audience. Looking ahead, vivo will continue to uphold its user-oriented philosophy, deepening its expertise in core areas such as professional-grade imaging and exquisite design to propel the industry toward a new frontier.

[1] "400 mm Equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra" refers to using the X300 Ultra together with the "vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra" and enabling the "Telephoto Extender" switch in the Camera app, which allows the device to achieve a 400 mm equivalent optical focal length.

